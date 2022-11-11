City of Pleasantville Hires Max Spann to Auction Surplus Properties
Auction scheduled to conclude December 8th
Having represented over 100 different government entities in New Jersey alone, the process of returning real estate to the marketplace is a win-win situation.”PLEASANTIVLLE, NJ, USA, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. is pleased to announce the upcoming Government ordered Surplus Real Estate Auction on December 8th by order of the City of Pleasantville, New Jersey. The municipality is converting tax repossessed properties from government owned to privately owned. This accomplishes many goals including putting non-revenue producing assets back on the tax rolls, reducing Municipality liabilities, and taking fallow properties and having the private sector put them to use. NJ Statute N.J.S.A. 40A:12-13(a). requires that Municipalities put their properties no longer needed for public use up for public auction. Anyone can bid on the properties as long as they adhere to the terms of the sale.
— Max Spann Jr, President of Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co.
The City of Pleasantville, Atlantic County is a “City on the Move”, featuring an active mix of retail, professional, and light industrial properties. It is conveniently located at the confluence of the Garden State Parkway and the Atlantic City Expressway. Seven commercial properties will be sold throughout the City. A highlight of the seven properties includes 172-186,184 North Main Street, a 37,679+/- square foot lot with structures on 0.91 total +/- acres ready for redevelopment.
The properties will be sold in an online only auction concluding Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 11:00AM. Bidders may bid on their computer or through the Max Spann phone app. A Property Information Package with terms and online bidding instructions is available by visiting www.maxspann.com or calling 888-299-1438.
“Having represented over 100 different government entities in New Jersey alone, the process of returning real estate to the marketplace is a win-win situation,” said Max Spann, Jr., President of Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. “The Towns receive a big cash infusion and going forward tax ratable and the market has a terrific investment opportunity.”
Coming soon! Online auction of six residential properties by order of the Borough of Ogdensburg, Sussex County, NJ. The auction will include a variety of opportunities for the potential buyers, such as a potential four-lot subdivision on Main Street, a 5.6+/- acre lot on Main Street, three separate single-family home lots off Richardsville Road, and an 18.56+/- acre lot off Edison Avenue. Ogdensburg is conveniently located near Routes 23, 15 and 94.
Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co., a nationally acclaimed auction firm, features hundreds of properties for sale in New Jersey and the Northeast. Max Spann has been auctioning Real Estate for over 60 years and has helped over 125 Municipalities and Government Agencies sell their Real Estate. For more information about this and other auctions, visit www.maxspann.com, the go-to platform for Government Real Estate Sales or follow Max Spann on Facebook and Twitter/MaxSpann.
