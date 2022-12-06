NEW BOOK TELLS TOUCHING STORY TO HELP CHILDREN WHO FEEL A SENSE OF NOT BELONGING

Submit Release
UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Foster care and adoption can have profound effects on a child's emotional state. Here’s a new children’s book written by someone who understands what it's like.

FRED THE FOX FINDS HIS FAMILY by Jerry Winningham is more than just a cute book for kids. It highlights the loneliness and the disconnect that children feel growing up in an environment where they feel they do not belong. It is an emotional book, but in the end, it is about finding happiness and acceptance.

When Fred’s family does not come home, he is taken in by various animal families over time. During his time with these families, he realizes that he is not like them and feels isolated and alone. This causes him to search for a new home where he feels he belongs.

Fred goes from one family to another and along the way touches the lives of his temporary families. He ends up with a blended, much bigger family -- better than anything he could have imagined.

FRED THE FOX FINDS A FAMILY is a beautiful story about taking in a strange soul and offering kindness. It’s about loving outside of our barriers. It’s about family.

The book is about inclusion and can apply to a variety of situations. The author created this book based on his personal experiences, but the message is not limited to those only in the foster care system.

In the end, Fred realizes something about family that he will never forget. Parents will be able to impress upon children that family is about more than blood relations; it's about those who care about you. Another important message in the book is to always pay kindness forward and do your best to make others feel loved.

Readers already are weighing in with positive comments:

“A touching story of the real way a family is made. The unexpected story of finding one's place in a family through discomfort--but ultimately love--was a refreshing approach with a positive message. All wrapped up with a pleasantly surprising ending and endearing artwork makes this a book I'd recommend for every family to read and cherish,” says Amazon reviewer Jessica S.

“This book not only has amazing graphics to keep the kids involved, but the storyline is amazing. It’s deep and real. My 6-year-old daughter loves this book,” says reviewer Joey C.

“The soft, warm illustrations add a comfortable feel to the book -- great for a night read by the fire with your little ones,” says reviewer Isabel Estrada.

The book is available on Amazon.


ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jerry Winningham is a veteran, an entrepreneur, a husband, and a budding author who has just released his first book Fred the Fox Finds His Family. His experiences have led him all over the world, but it was his roots that inspired him to create a children's book that focuses on what it means to be family.

Jerry Winningham
Jerry Winningham, Author
+1 929-996-3221
winningham.jerry@gmail.com

