More Feathers to the Flock: Falcon Wealth Hires New Wealth Advisor
The year is slowing down, but Falcon Wealth is picking up the pace by hiring a new Wealth Management Advisor, Sam Bigharaz.
I appreciate how the firm operates as a fiduciary and helps clients with financial planning with a customized solution for everyone”ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the course of three years, Falcon Wealth Planning has seen an explosion of growth not only in terms of assets under management but also within its staff; and the new additions to the Falcon Family aren’t stopping yet.
— Sam Bigharaz
Saman Bigharaz has joined the Falcon Wealth team as its newest Wealth Management Advisor. Located in the Orange County offices with Falcon’s Managing Partner, Michael Jensen CFP® and Peter Lombardi CFP®, Sam, as he is known by colleagues and friends, is eager to get started with the company.
“I chose Falcon because their values and processes around wealth management align with my own professional values. I appreciate how the firm operates as a fiduciary and helps clients with financial planning with a customized solution for everyone,” Sam said of choosing to work with Falcon. "Sam will be a seamless fit to our Orange County team as he is an involved member of the community with a strong financial planning acumen and shared vision to advise through an educational approach," Michael Jensen, CFP® said of Sam. "I'm looking forward to helping him grow within the company."
A young immigrant from Iran, Sam spent nearly a decade on his own in New Zealand, where he ran two businesses in international shipping and freight forwarding. He also attended the University of Otago during this time where he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce, with a Major in International Business. After reuniting with his family in 2009, Sam moved to the US and began working in the financial industry, becoming a Financial Advisor with Merill Lynch in 2012 and then as a Financial Consultant with E-Trade until joining Falcon Wealth Planning.
"The addition of Sam is going to further Falcon's presence in Southern California. He has a lot to bring to the table and I'm excited to have him help the company expand nationwide," Gabriel Shahin CFP®, Falcon Wealth's CEO, said. "His professional ideals and values also mirror Falcon's own, so I know he'll fit in nicely with the rest of our team. I'm excited to see his drive and passion work for the company."
Sam has also witnessed Falcon’s impressive growth and welcomes the opportunity to take part in it. “I am excited for the challenge to better refine my knowledge around tax and financial planning strategies and to be a part of the tremendous growth the firm is experiencing. I’d like nothing more than to provide better Financial education to the community and do my part in helping my clients achieve their goals and create a better future for themselves and their families in all stages of life.”
About Falcon Wealth Planning
Falcon Wealth Planning is a full-service Financial Planning Firm designed to help clients achieve their financial goals while controlling their taxes, fees, and the risk they take on their investments. We specialize in comprehensive financial planning. We are a FEE-ONLY Registered Investment Advisor specializing in tax-efficient retirement income and helping our clients achieve their financial goals.
Falcon Wealth Planning
Falcon Wealth Planning, Inc.
+1 855-963-2526
email us here