Nitrile Gloves Market Size 2022 | Share, Trends, Analysis, Report, Overview and Forecast to 2027

Nitrile Gloves Market

The global nitrile gloves market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.10% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Nitrile Gloves Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global nitrile gloves market size is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.10% during 2022-2027.

What is Nitrile Gloves?

Nitrile gloves are produced from synthetic rubber that provides hypoallergenic qualities, high tensile strength, and puncture, chemical, and oil resistance. They are used by dentists, doctors, and other healthcare professionals to minimize the risk of infections. Nitrile gloves assist in handling oil seals, gaskets, engine hoses, O-rings, and other engine components at high temperatures. In addition, they cover tattoo artists from bodily fluids while working with ink, adhesives, and needles. Nitrile gloves are also used in salons or beauty parlors during pedicures, manicures, and piercings to prevent any physical injuries from sharp instruments. As a result, this product finds extensive applications across various industries, such as automotive, beauty and cosmetics, food and beverage (F&B), and healthcare.

Request a Free PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/nitrile-gloves-market/requestsample

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Nitrile Gloves Market Trends and Drivers:

The rising awareness among the masses toward the harmful impact of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), including pneumonia, surgical site and bloodstream infections, and clostridium difficile, is primarily driving the nitrile gloves market.

Besides this, the several benefits offered by this product, such as long shelf life and less friction, compared to vinyl and latex gloves, are further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the introduction of powder-free nitrile gloves, which improve grip and reduce moisture, is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the escalating product demand in research centers and laboratories to manage various chemicals is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Additionally, the elevating requirement for these gloves in the construction sector to handle highly corrosive and hazardous materials is also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing incidents of latex allergies among individuals are expected to bolster the nitrile gloves market in the coming years.

Global Nitrile Gloves Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some Major Key Players:

Adenna LLC (Hospeco Brands Group), AMMEX Corporation, Ansell Ltd., Atlantic Safety Products, Cardinal Health Inc., Hartalega Holdings Berhad, INTCO Medical Technology Co. Ltd., MCR Safety, Medline Industries LP, Primus Gloves Private Limited, Superior Glove and Unigloves (UK) Limited.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, product and end user.

Breakup by Type:

• Powder-free

• Powdered

Breakup by Product:

• Disposable

• Durable

Breakup by End User:

• Medical and Healthcare

• Automotive

• Oil and Gas

• Food and Beverage

• Metal and Machinery

• Chemical and Petrochemical

• Pharmaceutical

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/nitrile-gloves-market

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse IMARC Group Other Latest Research Report:

Air Freight Market Update 2022-2027 : https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/air-freight-market-update-2022-size-share-growth-analysis-and-forecast-to-2027

Soft Starter Market Report 2022-27 : https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/soft-starter-market-report-2022-share-industry-trends-and-global-forecast-2022-27

Security Orchestration Market Size 2022-2027 : https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/security-orchestration-market-size-2022-top-companies-share-industry-growth-and-forecast-till-2022-2027

Optical Sensor Market Size 2022-2027 : https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/optical-sensor-market-size-2022-share-industry-trends-and-forecast-till-2027

Operating Room Equipment Market 2022-2027 : https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/operating-room-equipment-market-2022-size-share-growth-report-2027

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:

IMARC Services Private Limited.

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800