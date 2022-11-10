ProPak Vietnam, Vietwater expos open in HCM City

VIETNAM, November 10 - HCM CITY — The 15th Việt Nam International Processing and Packaging Exhibition (ProPak Vietnam) and the 13th Việt Nam International Water Supply, Sanitation, Water Resources and Purification Exhibition (Vietwater) opened on November 9 at the Sài Gòn Exhibition and Convention Centre.

For the first time, the two international exhibitions and conferences are being held simultaneously in an attempt to connect two important chains in the circular economy transition: water management and processing, and the packaging industry.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, BT Tee, general director of Informa Markets Vietnam, the organiser, said the co-location of the two exhibitions is in order to achieve the sustainability of the processing and packaging industry, which is led by sustainable water management.

Focusing on water management should always be the top priority for all businesses to balance profits and sustainable development goals, he said.

ProPak Vietnam draws the participation of more than 400 exhibitors from 30 countries and territories, showcasing cutting-edge technologies as well as the latest trends.

It gathers various national and global market leaders in ten categories, including packaging and processing technology, print technology, materials, cold chain, logistics and warehousing, labeling, lab and tests.

A series of seminars on smart packaging design and food packaging technologies for pursuing sustainable development goals are being held at the event.

As an annual event of the water industry in Việt Nam, Vietwater attracted the participation of more than 250 enterprises from 25 countries and territories such as Australia, UK, Germany, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, and Japan.

It serves as a bridge for Vietnamese water supply and sewerage enterprises to integrate with the global water supply and sewerage industry.

Waste management and recycling, industrial emissions control treatment technology and equipment, air cleaners and air filters, and environmental measurement and monitoring are being showcased at the expo.

It also features a series of expert seminars on municipal solid waste source separation and recycling technology, water management, smart water governance for water security, sustainable development and climate resilience, and water tech 4.0.

The exhibitions run until November 11. — VNS