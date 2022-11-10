Deep-water port in Hải Phòng welcomes 1 millionth TEU in 2022

VIETNAM, November 10 -

HẢI PHÒNG — Tân Cảng Hải Phòng International Container Terminal (TC-HICT) in the northern city of Hải Phòng welcomed the 1 millionth TEU this year on Wednesday.

The event affirms the reputation of TC-HICT and demonstrates the development of deep-water ports in Hải Phòng, Lieutenant Colonel Đoàn Hải Tuấn, chairman of TC-HICT's Member Council, said at the ceremony.

It also contributes to raising confidence among foreign investors who want to set up factories in Hải Phòng and other northern localities as cargo can be shipped directly from Việt Nam to the US and Europe, thus helping to reduce logistics costs, he added.

TC-HICT is the largest deep-water container terminal in northern Việt Nam, stretching 750m with two berths, a 14m depth of access channel, a 660m turning basin, and 16m berth depth.

The port can accommodate vessels of up to 14,000 TEUs, operating long haul routes and ensuring cargo throughput of 1.1 million TEUs per year.

It provides direct services to America and Europe for Vietnamese exports and imports, shortening the lead time of three to five days compared to current services, and minimising logistics costs and risks. — VNS