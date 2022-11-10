Submit Release
AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report October 2022

/EIN News/ -- MILWAUKEE, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

  October   YTD - October Beginning
Inventory
  2022 2021 %Chg   2022 2021 %Chg Oct 2022
2WD Farm Tractors                
  < 40 HP 14,190 18,583 -23.6   154,941 189,298 -18.1 75,071
  40 < 100 HP 7,567 7,329 3.2   57,025 63,775 -10.6 27,511
  100+ HP 4,289 3,418 25.5   22,419 19,675 13.9 7,970
  Total 2WD Farm Tractors 26,046 29,330 -11.2   234,385 272,748 -14.1 110,552
4WD Farm Tractors 649 593 9.4   2,784 2,983 -6.7 440
Total Farm Tractors 26,695 29,923 -10.8   237,169 275,731 -14.0 110,992
Self-Prop Combines 1,678 946 77.4   6,221 5,356 16.2 1,274
                   

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment.  Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports. Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

Restricted Information from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers


Contact: Aaron Raasch


