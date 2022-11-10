Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,366 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 295,338 in the last 365 days.

Authorities Searching for Salt Creek Conservation Camp Participant Walkaway

PASKENTA — California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials are looking for a minimum-security conservation camp participant who walked away from Salt Creek Conservation Camp in Tehama County on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.

Teo Raymond was discovered missing at 10:30 p.m. during an evening head count. A search of the camp buildings and grounds was immediately conducted. CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety, CAL FIRE, and local law enforcement agencies have been notified and are assisting in the search.

Raymond, 39, is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 222 pounds. He has blond or strawberry blond hair, gray eyes and was wearing a long sleeved orange shirt and orange pants marked with “State Prisoner” on the pant leg. He was received from Shasta County on May 2, 2022 and was sentenced to four years for two counts of first-degree burglary, assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, false imprisonment with violence, and corporal injury.

Anyone who sees Raymond should immediately contact 911 or the following CDCR staff: Camp Commander Brett Lewis at (530) 833-5497 or Special Service Agent Chris Paris at (916) 825-9511.

Since 1977, 99 percent of all offenders who have left an adult institution, camp or community-based program without permission have been apprehended.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Lt. R. Jauregui (209) 984-5291 ext.5499 or OPEC@cdcr.ca.gov

You just read:

Authorities Searching for Salt Creek Conservation Camp Participant Walkaway

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.