Authorities Searching for Salt Creek Conservation Camp Participant Walkaway

PASKENTA — California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials are looking for a minimum-security conservation camp participant who walked away from Salt Creek Conservation Camp in Tehama County on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.

Teo Raymond was discovered missing at 10:30 p.m. during an evening head count. A search of the camp buildings and grounds was immediately conducted. CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety, CAL FIRE, and local law enforcement agencies have been notified and are assisting in the search.

Raymond, 39, is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 222 pounds. He has blond or strawberry blond hair, gray eyes and was wearing a long sleeved orange shirt and orange pants marked with “State Prisoner” on the pant leg. He was received from Shasta County on May 2, 2022 and was sentenced to four years for two counts of first-degree burglary, assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, false imprisonment with violence, and corporal injury.

Anyone who sees Raymond should immediately contact 911 or the following CDCR staff: Camp Commander Brett Lewis at (530) 833-5497 or Special Service Agent Chris Paris at (916) 825-9511.

Since 1977, 99 percent of all offenders who have left an adult institution, camp or community-based program without permission have been apprehended.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Lt. R. Jauregui (209) 984-5291 ext.5499 or OPEC@cdcr.ca.gov