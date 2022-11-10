Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,423 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 295,258 in the last 365 days.

Pax­ton Inves­ti­gates Poten­tial Vio­la­tions of State Law by Zucker­berg-Backed Cen­ter for Tech and Civic Life

Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a Civil Investigative Demand (CID) to the Center for Tech and Civil Life (CTCL) as part of an investigation to determine whether the nonprofit solicited donations under the pretext of protecting voters from Covid-19 while instead using the funds to support partisan electioneering efforts or election oversight roles normally left to state and local officials. 

The CTCL, which advertises itself as a non-partisan organization, is led by individuals with distinctly partisan backgrounds. The Founder and Executive Director of CTCL, Tiana Epps-Johnson, was a part of the inaugural cohort of Obama Foundation Fellows and previously served as the Election Administration Director for a progressive grassroots organization.  

Receiving an estimated $350 million from the Chan Zuckerberg initiative alone, the CTCL under Epps-Johnson’s leadership claimed to be helping election officials around the country to “safely administer” elections. But outside observers have noted that the vast majority of funds given to CTCL in swing states were sent to counties and precincts that overwhelmingly voted for Joe Biden. 

“Charities cannot mislead their donors and misrepresent the purpose of their fundraising,” Attorney General Paxton said. “Further, in Texas, as in other states, it is the duty of state and county officials, accountable to the people of Texas, to ensure that elections are fair, safe, and free. That duty cannot be usurped by outside entities who are not chosen by and cannot be accountable to the people of Texas.” 

The investigation aims to get to the bottom of whether donors were deceived by CTCL’s advertised purpose and objectives and, if so, to hold CTCL accountable.  

To read the full CID, click here. And to see the OAG’s Tips for Charitable Donors, please visit our website: https://texasattorneygeneral.gov/divisions/charitable-trusts/tips-charitable-donors 

You just read:

Pax­ton Inves­ti­gates Poten­tial Vio­la­tions of State Law by Zucker­berg-Backed Cen­ter for Tech and Civic Life

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.