The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) congratulates Morgan LaMantia, recently elected TX Senator for D-27

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) congratulates Morgan LaMantia for her election as the next Texas State Senator for District Twenty-Seven. As a bipartisan organization, the USHBC supports people and policies who are committed to America’s small business community.“Morgan Lamantia is a leader who puts people before partisan politics. South Texas was in need of a dynamic leader that understands the importance of both business and social issues, not one or the other - Morgan is exactly that. Her steadfast support of small businesses will continue to propel the Lone Star state in the right direction. At a time like this, a business-friendly, compassionate and responsible senator like Morgan LaMantia is imperative to bridging the gap between parties” said Javier Palomarez , President and CEO of the USHBC.About the United States Hispanic Business CouncilThe United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is a voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue.