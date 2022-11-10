Submit Release
The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) congratulates Morgan LaMantia, recently elected TX Senator for D-27

As a bipartisan organization, the USHBC supports people and policies who are committed to America’s small business community.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) congratulates Morgan LaMantia for her election as the next Texas State Senator for District Twenty-Seven. As a bipartisan organization, the USHBC supports people and policies who are committed to America’s small business community.

“Morgan Lamantia is a leader who puts people before partisan politics. South Texas was in need of a dynamic leader that understands the importance of both business and social issues, not one or the other - Morgan is exactly that. Her steadfast support of small businesses will continue to propel the Lone Star state in the right direction. At a time like this, a business-friendly, compassionate and responsible senator like Morgan LaMantia is imperative to bridging the gap between parties” said Javier Palomarez, President and CEO of the USHBC.

About the United States Hispanic Business Council

The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is a voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue.

