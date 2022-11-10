The Global Heavy Construction Equipment Market is expected to grow by $ 46.09 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.51% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Heavy Construction Equipment Market 2022-2026

The analyst has been monitoring the heavy construction equipment market and it is poised to grow by $ 46.09 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.51% during the forecast period. Our report on the heavy construction equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased investment in infrastructure, adoption of technologies to improve efficiency and an increase in the number of smart cities.

The heavy construction equipment market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.

The heavy construction equipment market is segmented as below:

By Type

â€¢ Earthmoving equipment

â€¢ Material handling equipment

â€¢ Heavy construction vehicles

â€¢ Others

By Geographical Landscape

â€¢ APAC

â€¢ North America

â€¢ Europe

â€¢ South America

â€¢ Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the growing trend of construction equipment rentals as one of the prime reasons driving the heavy construction equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, an increase in strategic acquisitions and partnerships and the adoption of technologies to improve efficiency will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the heavy construction equipment market covers the following areas:

â€¢ Heavy construction equipment market sizing

â€¢ Heavy construction equipment market forecast

â€¢ Heavy construction equipment market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading heavy construction equipment market vendors that include AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial NV, Deere and Co., Dieci Srl, Doosan Corp., Eazi Access Investments Pty Ltd, Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, J C Bamford Excavators Ltd, Kobe Steel Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Liebherr International AG, Manitou BF SA, Oshkosh Corp., SANY Group, Terex Corp., Wacker Neuson SE, Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd., and Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd.. Also, the heavy construction equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

