The Benchmark Company Announces Upcoming Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Benchmark Company is pleased to announce its 11th Annual Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference to be held Thursday, December 1st, 2022 at the New York Athletic Club. The conference offers our institutional clients one-on-one access to the management teams of over 70 dynamic companies, many of which are in our research coverage universe.



"Our unique one-on-one conference format is designed to promote meaningful interaction between presenters, the number of which has been limited, and institutional investors from around the country," said Benchmark President Richard Messina, adding "obtaining institutional sponsorship as a small public company has become more and more challenging over the years and Benchmark prides itself in our ability to provide multiple forums to expose our corporate clients to the institutional community."

What:

The Benchmark Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference

Where and When:

The New York Athletic Club

Thursday, December 1st, 2022

8:45 am – 4:10 pm

Participating Companies include:

Morning Session (8:45 am – 12:25 pm) : A2Z Smart Technologies Corp., Akoustis Technologies, American Rare Earths Limited, Aqua Metals, Assure Neuromonitoring, Atomera Incorporated, Augmedix, Inc., BIOLASE, Inc., Bragg Gaming Group Inc., BurgerFi International, Inc., Cardio Diagnostics Inc, Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., Clene Inc., DHI Group, Inc., Direct Digital Holdings, Inc., FAT Brands, FingerMotion, Inc., Flux Power Holdings, Inc., Greenlane Holdings, Harte Hanks, Harvard Bioscience, HeartBeam, Inc., Ideal Power, Kimo Sabe, Leafly Holdings, LiveOne, Inc., Mill City Ventures III, Mistras Group, Movano Health, Northern Technologies International Corporation, One Stop System, Paysign, Inc., Peraso Inc., Phunware, Satellogic Inc., Skylight Health Group, Skyx Platforms Corp, Smith Micro Software, Inc., Stagwell, Tenon Medical, Inc., Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc., VolitionRx Limited, Zentek Ltd.

Afternoon Session (1:15 pm – 4:10 pm) : Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., AeroClean Technologies, Inc., Better Choice Company, Biofrontera Inc., Biotricity Inc, BitNile Holdings, Inc., Blue Apron Holdings, Inc., Bruush Oral Care Inc., Canaan Inc., Cinedigm Corp., Cyngn Inc., DocGo Inc., Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc., FGI Industries Ltd., Heart Test Laboratories, Inc., Longeveron, Loop Industries, Modular Medical, Motorsport Games Inc, Nutex Health, PaxMedica, POSaBIT Systems Corporation, Precipio, Quantum Computing, Inc., Richardson Electronics, Ltd., Schwazze, Skyx Platforms Corp, Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd, TravelCenters of America

Clients may choose up to nine (9) meetings throughout the day.

To register, please contact: Evangeline Wilson at ewilson@benchmarkcompany.com or your Benchmark Company representative.

About The Benchmark Company

The Benchmark Company is an institutionally focused, research driven, sales trading and investment banking firm. We were founded in 1988 and are headquartered in New York City. Our focus is on fostering the long-term success of our corporate clients through raising capital, providing strategic advisory services, generating insightful research and developing institutional sponsorship by leveraging the firm's sales, trading and equity research capabilities. https://www.benchmarkcompany.com.

For further information about Benchmark please contact:

Elise Stern

Managing Director, Institutional Equities & Corporate Services

150 East 58th Street – 17th Floor | New York, NY 10155

D: 212-312-6747 | estern@benchmarkcompany.com

