Roman Martinez IV Re-Elected Chairman of the Postal Service Board of Governors

Anton G. Hajjar re-elected to serve as vice chairman

WASHINGTON, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During today's meeting of the U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors, Roman Martinez IV was unanimously re-elected by his fellow Governors to continue to serve as chairman of the Board of Governors. The Governors also unanimously re-elected Anton G. Hajjar to continue to serve as vice chairman.

Martinez has served on the Board of Governors since August 2019, following his confirmation by the U.S. Senate to serve the remainder of a seven-year term that expires Dec. 8, 2024. On Jan. 12, 2022, Martinez was elected to serve as the 25th chairman of the Board. Previously, he was elected to serve as vice chairman of the Board on Feb. 9, 2021. He has chaired the Board's Audit and Finance Committee since Oct. 3, 2019 and has served on the Election Mail Committee since Feb. 1, 2022.  

Hajjar has served on the Board of Governors since May 2021, following his confirmation by the U.S. Senate to serve the remainder of a seven-year term that expires on Dec. 8, 2023. On Jan. 12, 2022, Hajjar was elected to serve as the Board's vice chairman. He currently serves on the Board's Compensation and Governance and Operations Committees.  

Bios of all the governors are available at: about.usps.com/who/leadership/board-governors/.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

