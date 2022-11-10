Jacksonville Symphony Presents World Premiere of "Rocky in Concert"

The Jacksonville Symphony proudly announces the world premiere performance of "Rocky in Concert," a brand-new symphonic experience that brings the iconic film to life like never before.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Jacksonville Symphony proudly announces the world premiere performance of "Rocky in Concert," a brand-new symphonic experience that brings the iconic film to life like never before. Viewers can relive the classic tale of Rocky Balboa on the big screen while the Jacksonville Symphony performs Bill Conti's legendary score live to picture. This performance takes place on November 18 and 19 at 7 p.m. in Jacoby Symphony Hall.

"I'm so thrilled to be leading the Jacksonville Symphony and our audiences through the epic journey of 'Rocky,' with our world premiere performance of the score live to picture," said Associate Conductor Kevin Fitzgerald. "Enter the ring with us for an unforgettable experience of sight and sound!"

"Rocky in Concert" is one of three symphonic movie performances in the Jacksonville Symphony's Symphonic Night at the Movies Series, sponsored by FIS.

WHAT: "Rocky in Concert"

WHEN: November 18 and 19, 2022, 7 p.m.

and 19, 2022, WHERE: Jacoby Symphony Hall, Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts

TICKETS: On sale now

MORE INFO: jaxsymphony.org

ROCKY, ROCKY II, ROCKY III, ROCKY IV, ROCKY V © 1976-1990 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc. ROCKY BALBOA © 2006 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc. and Revolution Studios Distribution Company, LLC, ROCKY™ MGM. All Rights Reserved.

About the Jacksonville Symphony

The Jacksonville Symphony is North Florida's leading music nonprofit offering live performances at Jacoby Symphony Hall in the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts and other venues throughout the area. In addition, the Symphony provides music instruction for youth and operates the Jacksonville Symphony Youth Orchestras. For more information about the Symphony, visit JaxSymphony.org, like them at facebook.com/JaxSymphony, follow them on @jaxsymphony, on Instagram at JaxSymphony and on YouTube at JacksonvilleSymphony.

###

Media Contact

Nichole Vanderpool, Jacksonville Symphony, 904-354-4513, nvanderpool@jaxsympony.org

SOURCE Jacksonville Symphony