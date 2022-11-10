The Global Neurology Devices Market is expected to grow by $10.98 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.65% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Neurology Devices Market 2022-2026

The analyst has been monitoring the neurology devices market and it is poised to grow by $10.98 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.65% during the forecast period. Our report on the neurology devices market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360066/?utm_source=PRN

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, the growing geriatric population, and increasing funding for neurology.

The neurology devices market analysis includes product segments and a geographic landscape.

The neurology devices market is segmented as below:

By Product

â€¢ Neurostimulation devices

â€¢ Interventional neurology devices

â€¢ Neurosurgery devices

â€¢ Cerebrospinal fluid management devices

â€¢ Others

By Geographical Landscape

â€¢ North America

â€¢ Europe

â€¢ Asia

â€¢ Rest of World (ROW)

This study identifies the technological advances and new product launches as one of the prime reasons driving the neurology devices market growth during the next few years. Also, the strong penetration of wearable neurology devices and growing medical tourism in emerging economies will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the neurology devices market covers the following areas:

â€¢ Neurology devises market sizing

â€¢ Neurology devises market forecast

â€¢ Neurology devises market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading neurology devices market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., Contego Medical Inc., informed Medizintechnik GmbH, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., Johnson and Johnson, KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, LivaNova Plc, Medtronic Plc, MicroPort Scientific Corp, Natus Medical Inc., NeuroPace Inc., Neurosoft, Nevro Corp., Nihon Kohden Corp, Penumbra Inc., Rapid Medical, and Stryker Corp.. Also, the neurology devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavioâ€™s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360066/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker