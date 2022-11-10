Get to Know the Maine DOE Team: Meet Matt Leavitt

Maine DOE staff member Matt Leavitt is being highlighted this week as part of the Get to Know the Maine DOE Team Campaign. Learn a little more about Matt in the question and answer below.

What are your roles with DOE?

I am the Website & Technology Coordinator for the Department. I oversee, assist, and coordinate content and technical assistance for staff necessary to provide accurate, accessible, useful, and well-designed portals of information for constituents around the state. I assist with other technology and communications needs as necessary.

What do you like best about your job?

Our website is not only a resource, but a reflection of the exciting mission-based work that we are all working on. I love being a part of the process of making information accessible, interesting, and fun!

How or why did you decide on this career?

I have always been interested in technology and computers. I was making my first websites on Geocities in the late 90s which led to my higher education experience in new media. Paired with my passion for education, the opportunity to move forward the vision we have for students, educators, and school systems in Maine through my skills with technology is exciting!

What do you like to do outside of work for fun?

Escape Rooms, live music, and video games are my primary hobbies. Our family has done close to 400 escape rooms (Our 9yo has done over 100!), concerts are where I feel most connected to myself, and video games help me relax and unwind.