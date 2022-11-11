Submit Release
Sin Desserts Has a New Line of Shippable Treats

Brownie and Krispie combo pack available for shipping orders

Candy Explosion Brownie, one of our shippable items.

You can now send Sin baked goods anywhere in the country.

We had so many request to ship items during the pandemic, that we created a line of goodies that shipped well, stayed fresh, and more importantly were Sinfully delicious.”
— Owner, Jennifer Luxmoore
PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sin Bakery, out of Providence RI, has released a new shipping option for their line of Brownies and Cereal Treats, just in time for the holidays!

This new brownie and cereal line is a great corporate gift idea for clients as well as an easy gift for food lovers, hard to buy for people and students living away from home.

Sin's basic brownie is made from scratch in small batches and contains only flour, dutch cocoa, sugar, eggs, butter and vanilla. Flavorings and toppings are added to create the Mexican, Mint, Caramel Almond Coconut, Candy Explosion, and Sugared Peanut varieties, but they all start with the same basic, delicious base. Sin’s cereal treat line starts with the classic Rice Krispy, add in nostalgic favorites like Cap’n Crunch, Fruit Loop, Peanut Butter Puffs, and Honey Smacks for a fun trip down memory lane.

The line of treats was developed in response to the pandemic. Like all food companies, Sin saw a huge decrease in customers and orders and came up with a solution to create a larger customer base by offering items that could ship to the rest of the country. “We had so many request to ship items during the pandemic, and so many people rave about our brownies, that we created a line of goodies that shipped well, stayed fresh, and more importantly were Sinfully delicious. Then we thought, why not add a line of cereal treats too?! We send goodie boxes out to college kids, family members in nursing homes, and for birthdays. This is a perfect gift for those hard to buy for people.”

Sin spent months developing and testing recipes, creating custom boxes, and updating the website to make the ordering process super easy. All items are shipped within 48 hours of receiving your order.

Sin Bakery is located in Providence Rhode Island and creates custom wedding and special event cakes. Sin also has a retail bakery, espresso bar and an evening cocktail bar. Started in 2007 by owner Jennifer Luxmoore, Sin has won “Best of RI” numerous times, as well as “Best of the Knot” and “Best of Wedding Wire”.

Directly order your items at https://www.eatwicked.com/product-category/shippable-items/
Contact Sin at info@eatwicked.com for ordering or questions
Find them on Facebook and Instagram @ SinDesserts, and Twitter @eatwicked.

Jennifer Luxmoore
Sin Desserts
+1 401-369-8427
info@eatwicked.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

