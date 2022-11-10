Gov. Lujan Grisham to represent NM, US at UN Climate Change Conference in Egypt

SHARM EL SHEIKH, Egypt – The Office of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced on Wednesday that New Mexico’s nation-leading climate change achievements and goals will be on the world stage as Gov. Lujan Grisham attends the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Egypt.

The international climate summit, which will take place in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, is the 27th session of the “Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.” The annual convening of nearly every nation on earth serves as a valuable opportunity for collaboration around global climate strategies and to spur collective action. The 21st Conference of the Parties in France resulted in the Paris Agreement, the goals of which Gov. Lujan Grisham committed the state to as one of her first acts in office. The governor also represented New Mexico and the U.S. at last year’s conference in Glasgow, Scotland, where she highlighted successful and collaborative climate actions and committed New Mexico to further high-impact climate actions alongside other national governors.

Gov. Lujan Grisham has boldly led New Mexico to ambitious and innovative climate solutions that include:

Nationally leading oil and gas waste rules that require 98% gas capture by 2026;

A 100% zero-carbon electricity requirement for New Mexico’s investor-owned utilities by 2045 and the same 100% zero-carbon electricity requirement for rural electric co-ops by 2050;

Doubling the number of renewable energy leases on state trust lands;

Adopting ozone precursor rules that will reduce approximately 425,000 tons of methane and 130,000 tons of other harmful emissions from the oil and gas industry;

A statewide strategy for electric grid modernization, including the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department’s Grid Modernization Roadmap, which lays out a detailed path toward a reliable and resilient electrical grid, funding for innovative grid modernization pilot projects, and regulatory support for utilities that engage in grid modernization efforts;

Adopting low-emission and zero-emission rules for passenger vehicles;

Conserving at least 30% of New Mexico’s lands and waters by 2030; and

Ensuring a just transition that supports families and communities whose livelihoods and economies rely on fossil fuels in the shift to more sustainable systems and practices.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will travel from New Mexico to Egypt on Friday to attend the second week of the conference, where she is scheduled to participate in meetings, roundtables and press events with national and world leaders. Her public schedule includes the following events – please note that all appearances, locations, and times are subject to change:

U.S. Climate Registry Welcome Reception

The governor will give remarks alongside Washington Governor Jay Inslee.

When: Sunday, November 13 at 6:45 p.m. Eastern European Time (9:45 a.m. MT)

Panel Discussion with U.S. Department of Energy Assistant Secretary Brad Crabtree of the Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management and Washington Governor Jay Inslee

When: Monday, November 14 at 1:00 p.m. EET (4:00 a.m. MT)

The Future is Now: States Supercharging Climate Action Across America

Gov. Lujan Grisham will join fellow U.S. Climate Alliance member Gov. Jay Inslee and senior Biden Administration leadership for a discussion on how, together, we can deliver on the promise of the historic investments in climate action in the Inflation Reduction Act and supercharge climate action across America.

When: Monday, November 14 at 4:00 p.m. EET (7:00 a.m. MT)

Livestream: America Is All In YouTube Channel

U.S. Energy Earthshots: Decadal Goals to Power the Clean Energy Transition

Gov. Lujan Grisham will join senior Biden Administration officials including Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and Paul Kearns, director of the Argonne National Laboratory, for a discussion on the major innovation breakthroughs we know we must achieve to solve the climate crisis.

When: Tuesday, November 15 at 5:30 p.m. EET (8:30 a.m. MT)

The governor will be joined by key members of her Administration, including Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Cabinet Secretary Sarah Cottrell Propst. The delegation’s travel expenses are being covered by the Climate Registry and the Climate Action Reserve.