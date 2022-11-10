Congratulations to Bobby Wagner as the New Mayor of Destin FL

/EIN News/ -- Destin, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Destin, Florida -

Bobby Wagner has won the November 8th elections and is now the new Mayor of Destin, FL. Destin is a principal city of the Crestview–Fort Walton Beach–Destin metropolitan area and it is located in Okaloosa County. It is found in the Emerald Coast of Florida and it has become popular because of its white beaches and emerald green waters. It is a popular tourist destination with more than 80 percent of the Emerald Coast visitors every year visiting Destin. The city is found on a peninsula that was originally a barrier island but hurricanes and changes in the sea level gradually connected it to the mainland. However, after the completion of the Choctawhatchee-West Bay Canal, it became technically an island again.

Bobby Wagner says, “My vision, as Mayor of Destin, includes revitalizing Main Street, Morgan Sport Center, and Mountain Drive for the Destin Residents. Revitalizing through beautification and smart development in order to keep Destin a safe and community oriented place for families and businesses alike. I see pathways that lead to parks for our residents to reconnect to nature and each other. I see our city using technology and innovation to revive our infrastructure to help local businesses to thrive. I see a harbor district that preserves our heritage and reflects our values. I see our natural resources becoming more available to those of us who love and live on the Emerald Coast.”

Bobby Wagner was a Destin City Council member and a member of the Okaloosa County League of Cities. His roots run deep in the city’s community, from owning a small business as he is the founder and owner of Land Air Sea Productions; directing a non-profit, being the executive director Trees on the Coast and co-founder of the Divers Down Pollution Project; and service in the local government. He attended the Destin Middle School, Fort Walton Beach High School, and Troy University in Dothan, Alabama. After college graduation, he returned to Destin to set up his own media production company. It's very clear that his life as a community leader and volunteerism throughout Destin has led him to the path as Destin's Mayor.

Over the 10+ years that he owned and operated Land Air Sea Productions, he found himself becoming more and more involved in the development of the community in Destin. He also found that his sense of belonging and purpose started to grow with more and more community activities. His work in his production company has been recognized with 2022 being the sixth year in a row that Land Air Sea Productions was given the Best Video Production Company on the Emerald Coast award. And he found that his experience has given him a unique insight into how he can help both small businesses and large corporations tell their story in Destin.

Meanwhile, Bobby Wagner knows the value of networking, that it is about creating collaborative relationships that span a whole lifetime, and discovering a place of service in the community. Thus, throughout the years he has been serving in Destin, he has volunteered at more than 50 non-profit organizations, until he finally decided to focus on the environmental non-profit known as Trees on the Coast, where he served as board member since 2017 and was appointed Executive Director in 2020. Overall, the non-profit has succeeded in planting 567 trees, organized hundreds of volunteers, and collected more than 5,000 pounds of trash.

Bobby Wagner has also been involved in the government, city, county and state at various levels. Aside from being a member of the Destin City County, he has earned the Institute for Elected Municipal Officials (IEMO) Certifications 1 and 2. He is also Destin Voting Representative for Florida League of Cities, a member of the Emerald Coast Regional Council, and a member of Okaloosa County League of Cities. He was also appointed as a member of the 2022-2023 FLC Utilities, Natural Resources, & Public Works Committee.

