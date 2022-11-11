Mary Sfingi Joins Idaho First Bank as VP, Private Banker
EINPresswire.com/ -- Idaho First Bank (the “Bank”) (OTC: IDFB) announced today that Mary Sfingi has joined the team as Vice President, Private Banker.
As VP, Private Banker, Mary will be responsible for establishing and maintaining relationships with high-net-worth individuals, ensuring that proposed solutions meet their unique needs, goals, and objectives. Along with her private banking duties, Mary will also be responsible for growing consumer lending and deposits throughout the Bank.
“I’m looking forward to working with true community bankers to support the needs of our high net worth clients with a holistic approach to their unique goals and objectives,” stated Mary.
Mary brings with her over 20 years of experience in lending, banking, and serving the Sun Valley market. Her responsibilities will begin at the Ketchum location and eventually migrate to being part of the Boise office after six to eight months, at which time, Mary will provide private banking and lending services to support both the Boise and Ketchum regions.
“Our People First focus starts with talented team members, which is why we are excited to have Mary join the team and help us escalate our private banking services,” says Todd Cooper, CEO of Idaho First Bank.
Born and raised outside of Boston, Massachusetts, Mary attended college at the University of Southern California where she obtained a Bachelor of Science, and relocated to Sun Valley in 2002. Outside of work, you can find Mary enjoying camping, gardening, and spending time with her husband and two daughters.
About Idaho First Bank
Idaho First Bank (IFB) is a full-service state-chartered community bank established in October 2005 and headquartered in McCall, Idaho. Known for its People First and Community First motto, IFB serves the greater southwest Idaho and Oregon communities with six additional branches located in New Meadows, Eagle, Ketchum, Nampa, Boise, and Bend, Oregon. Idaho First Bank is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, visit us at www.idahofirstbank.com
This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (“PSLRA”). Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic conditions, the regulatory environment, loan concentrations, vendors, employees, technology, competition, and interest rates. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Idaho First Bank has no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements after the date of this release. This statement is included for the express purpose of invoking PSLRA’s safe harbor provisions.
Stacey Divine
As VP, Private Banker, Mary will be responsible for establishing and maintaining relationships with high-net-worth individuals, ensuring that proposed solutions meet their unique needs, goals, and objectives. Along with her private banking duties, Mary will also be responsible for growing consumer lending and deposits throughout the Bank.
“I’m looking forward to working with true community bankers to support the needs of our high net worth clients with a holistic approach to their unique goals and objectives,” stated Mary.
Mary brings with her over 20 years of experience in lending, banking, and serving the Sun Valley market. Her responsibilities will begin at the Ketchum location and eventually migrate to being part of the Boise office after six to eight months, at which time, Mary will provide private banking and lending services to support both the Boise and Ketchum regions.
“Our People First focus starts with talented team members, which is why we are excited to have Mary join the team and help us escalate our private banking services,” says Todd Cooper, CEO of Idaho First Bank.
Born and raised outside of Boston, Massachusetts, Mary attended college at the University of Southern California where she obtained a Bachelor of Science, and relocated to Sun Valley in 2002. Outside of work, you can find Mary enjoying camping, gardening, and spending time with her husband and two daughters.
About Idaho First Bank
Idaho First Bank (IFB) is a full-service state-chartered community bank established in October 2005 and headquartered in McCall, Idaho. Known for its People First and Community First motto, IFB serves the greater southwest Idaho and Oregon communities with six additional branches located in New Meadows, Eagle, Ketchum, Nampa, Boise, and Bend, Oregon. Idaho First Bank is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, visit us at www.idahofirstbank.com
This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (“PSLRA”). Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic conditions, the regulatory environment, loan concentrations, vendors, employees, technology, competition, and interest rates. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Idaho First Bank has no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements after the date of this release. This statement is included for the express purpose of invoking PSLRA’s safe harbor provisions.
Stacey Divine
Idaho First Bank
sdivine@idahofirstbank.com