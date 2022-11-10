Submit Release
Secretary of State’s Office Mobile ID Unit Visits All 67 Counties

Thursday, November 10, 2022—MONTGOMERY, AL—The Secretary of State’s Office is proud to announce this week that for the eighth consecutive year, the Photo Voter ID and Registration Mobile Unit Program has visited each of Alabama’s counties. Each year, staff members from the Elections Division travel to each county and conduct mobile units, where Alabama citizens can receive a free photo voter ID, as well as register to vote. This year, our staff made over 100 unique visits throughout the state’s 67 counties.

To request a mobile unit visit, contact the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at 334-242-7210.

 

 

 

Secretary of State's Office Mobile ID Unit Visits All 67 Counties

