Jellystone Park™ Camp-Resort Presents the 13th Year of the Brightest & Most Dazzling Drive-Through Holiday Light Show

The Christmas Carnival of Lights is back with new events for 2022

We have guests ask us all the time if they can walk through the show so this year we thought it would be fun to introduce a 5K through the lights!” — Bridget Bender

CALEDONIA, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jellystone Park™ Camp-Resort in Caledonia presents the Christmas Carnival of Lights drive-through light show, located at 8425 State Rd 38, Caledonia, WI open November 19, 2022 through January 1, 2023 (excluding 11/24, 11/25 & 12/25). Families can experience Southeastern Wisconsin’s largest (1.6-mile) drive through light display featuring more than two million dazzling lights synchronized to the music. The Christmas Carnival of Lights is organized and run by local, family owned and operated Jellystone Park™ in Caledonia (located just 10 minutes south of General Mitchell Airport).Guests can experience the magical holiday light displays in many unique ways: from the comfort of their own vehicle, from Santa’s GIANT Sleigh (an open air tiered sleigh featuring 43 seats, perfect for large groups) or from the Golf Cart Holiday Train (perfect for families who want an open air experience, holds up to 6 people).New this year, the Christmas Carnival of Lights is hosting an ‘Oh What Fun it is to Run’ 5K event on Friday, November 25th. Guests will get to run or walk through the light show and stop for photo ops along the way. The event will begin and end at 10006 7 Mile Rd. Caledonia, WI 53108. Guests can visit Santa’s Workshop after the race for photos with Santa, holiday photo ops, food and drinks. This event is open to all. Families or individuals interested in registering for the race and learning more about the event can visit:wichristmascarnival.com/light-show-5k“We have guests ask us all the time if they can walk through the show so this year we thought it would be fun to introduce a 5K through the lights!” said Bridget Bender, Brand Strategy Manager. “In our ‘Oh what fun it is to run’ 5K, guests will get to actually run (or walk) through the lights as part of this event! There will be so many great photo ops and Santa will make appearances for photos as well. This is the only opportunity for guests to go through the light show by foot, we couldn’t be more excited to bring this opportunity to our guests!”New this year, the Christmas Carnival of Lights is hosting a Breakfast With Santa event on Saturdays and Sundays beginning December 3rd through December 18th. Families will enjoy a tasty breakfast with Santa, get their photo taken, decorate a donut and create a holiday craft in Santa’s Workshop. Families interested in booking a seat for Breakfast With Santa can visit: wichristmascarnival.com/breakfast-with-santaWarm up in Santa’s Workshop at the end of the light show and get a photo taken with Santa every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday & Saturday through December 23rd. Sip on handcrafted hot cocoa and enjoy tasty holiday treats by an outdoor fire pit, get the perfect holiday photo op in the Winter Walk of Lights, walk through light path and shop for that special someone in the onsite boutique. Guests can also expect meet and greet opportunities with characters from the Christmas Carnival of Lights’ new book, “Evy the Evergreen Finds His Shine” and purchase a keepsake copy of the book. Families interested in visiting Santa and learning more about Santa’s Workshop can visit: wichristmascarnival.com/santas-workshop.The Christmas Carnival of Lights is proud to again partner with the Ronald McDonald House Charities Eastern Wisconsin for the 9th year in a row, donating $1 for every car that visits the light show to their organization. The Ronald McDonald House supports a “home away from home” mission for families of seriously ill or injured children.The Christmas Carnival of Lights also offers several discounts to various community partners on the following dates:Monday, Nov. 21, 2022:Military Monday & Senior Night – Show a military ID or a senior (65 and older) ID to save $15 on single car admission.Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022:Teacher Appreciation Tuesday – Teachers, aids, principals and others shaping children’s education can show their school ID to save $10 on single car admission.Monday, Nov. 28, 2022:Service Personnel Night: EMS, Firefighters and Police officers can present their ID at the gate to save $10 on single car admission.For more information on partnerships and appreciation nights, guests can visit wichristmascarnival.com/proud-partners.The 13th Annual Christmas Carnival of Lights will be open Nov. 19–Jan. 1, closed on 11/24, 11/25 and Christmas Day. Show hours are 5PM–9PM Sunday–Thursday and 5PM–11PM Friday and Saturday. The entry fee for carloads with up to eight people is $30/car. Pricing for larger groups can be found on the website at wichristmascarnival.com/hours-pricing.Visit wichristmascarnival.com for more information on tickets, to reserve a ride on Santa’s GIANT Sleigh or the Golf Cart Holiday Train, to register for the 5K event or book a timeslot for Breakfast With Santa during the 2022 Christmas Carnival of Lights. Follow the Christmas Carnival of Lights on Facebook and Instagram for updates.

