3D Printing in Healthcare Market Size to Reach USD 7.78 Billion by 2027, Confirms GlobalData Plc

3D Printing in Healthcare Market

LONDON, UK, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 3D printing in the healthcare market size was valued at USD 2.31 billion in 2021, as per the latest market analysis report by GlobalData Plc. The report examines the 3D printing in the healthcare market to be driven by a wide range of factors including the recent advancements in 3D printing technologies in the healthcare sector. The aging population and increasing chronic diseases coupled with the rising funding in 3D printing research are likely to further propel the market growth during the projected period.

The 3D printing in the healthcare market growth is expected to be influenced positively during the forecast period owing to various trends including the streamlined and more efficient R&D processes and the ability of 3D printing of drugs to revolutionize personalized medicine and improve sustainability. 3D bioprinting is used to create human cells or tissue for use in regenerative medicine and tissue engineering in the healthcare sector. In addition, 3D printing is used to manufacture precision and personalized pharmaceuticals, as well as medical devices, such as prosthetic limbs, orthopedic and dental implants, surgical instruments, and medical education models.

3D printing in Healthcare Market Highlights

• The 3D printing in the healthcare market is projected to garner an accelerated growth momentum at a CAGR of 21.7%.

• North America leads the 3D printing market in 2021 owing to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing application of diagnostics in 3D Printing in healthcare, robust R&D activities, strategic partnerships and agreements, new product approvals, and government initiatives.

• The main trends in the 3D printing industry over the next 12 to 24 months are covered in the analysis. The key trends highlighted in the report are classified as healthcare trends, technology trends, macroeconomic trends, and regulatory trends.

• The 3D printing industry value chain components are also covered in the report. The prominent value chain components include hardware, biomaterials, software, and services. 3D printing in healthcare is used to create products that support, enhance, or replace damaged tissue or a biological function. 3D bioprinting is the process of manipulating living cells via cell-rich bioinks into functional, biomimetic 3D tissues and organs for use in medical research, drug development, and transplantation.

• The report offers an extensive PORTER’s Five Force Analysis and identifies the market is characterized by high competition with moderately differentiated products.

• Companies are engaging in launching and innovating 3D printing solutions and products to stay in the mainstream. For instance, Cyfuse Biomedical has engineered a proprietary scaffold-free bioprinting technique. TeVido biodevices leverage 3D bioprinting to make vitiligo treatment more accessible.

• Key companies and their strategic moves covered in the report are 3D Systems, Inc., Aprecia Pharmaceuticals, ExOne, Formlabs Inc., GE Additive, Materialise NV, Organovo Holdings, Inc., Envisiontec GmbH, EOS GmbH, Reinshaw Plc, and others.

3D Printing in Healthcare Market Outlook by Component (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2027)

• Hardware

• Materials

• Software

• Services

3D Printing in Healthcare Market Outlook by Technology (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2027)

• Laser Beam Melting

• Droplet Deposition

• Electron Beam Melting

• Photo-polymerization

• Others

3D Printing in Healthcare Market Outlook by End-user (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2027)

• Medical and Surgical Centers

• Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Companies

• Others

3D Printing in Healthcare Market Outlook by Regional Opportunities (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2027)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• ROW

