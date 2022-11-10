Final Line Striping Planned Next Week on Broad Street (Route 611) near Vine Street in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that final line striping operations are planned next week on Broad Street (Route 611) under an improvement project to replace the five-span bridge that carries four lanes of the highway over loading docks and former railroad lines in the Callowhill neighborhood of Philadelphia.



Motorists are advised of the following travel restriction:

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

Under this project, the bridge superstructure and three steel piers will be replaced and the remaining two stone piers and abutments to support the new bridge superstructure will be rehabilitated.

Loftus Construction, Inc., is the general contractor on this $14 million bridge improvement project, which is financed with 100% federal funds. Construction on the project is expected to be completed this fall.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.



For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #





