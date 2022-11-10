Blueprint Digital Websites: The Key to Generating Traffic and Sales for Passive Income

/EIN News/ -- Sarasota, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarasota, Florida -

Blueprint Digital builds lead-generation websites for business contractors and investors seeking passive revenue. Its solutions helped it grow to over 100 employees in three years and generate $40 million in four. The company's offering works.

Blueprint Digital is the developer of a premier digital marketing solution specializing in building top-notch income-producing websites for local contractors and investors to build, rank, and scale on the Internet. Its innovative customer generation solution fulfills the requirements of its clients with a high level of efficiency and support provided by a staff of over 100 highly trained experts.

Contractors and vendors looking to increase sales and conversions have an extensive range of done-for-you lead-generation websites that takes away the complexity of generating leads and allow contractors to focus on their core strengths. While investors can leverage Blueprint Digital’s websites and digital assets as a source of passive income, providing services to drive traffic and leads to support the sales effort of other contractors and vendors.

Blueprint Digital’s team of experts has developed a comprehensive range of the best lead-generation websites for contractors to select. The process for a new client starts with a free consultation that takes only 30 minutes, but the long-term benefits it will bring make every minute worth its weight in gold.

Through the application of digital strategies and analytics, these websites are designed to drive Google traffic toward the clients' business. In many ways, Blueprint Digital's value proposition is hard to match— it offers simple-to-use solutions at affordable prices with no hidden costs or contracts. Investors will quickly recognize the revenue-generating opportunities and take full advantage of Blueprint Digital’s tools and services.



Investors essentially act as the marketing arm of smaller contractors by leveraging these lead-generation websites to bring in new customers. With the support provided by Blueprint Digital, these investors can easily manage the process resulting in good earnings at an affordable cost and a positive Return on Investment. It translates to a sustainable business for website owners.

For more information, visit https://www.blueprintdigital.io/

Blueprint Digital has over 500 website designs for clients from various industries to choose from, and its competent support staff manages over 5,000 websites for contractors and investors. The unparalleled product development effort and service standards offered to the market are the primary factors that the company's net worth has grown to over $40 million in less than four years.

It is further proof that Blueprint Digital is the provider of choice when it comes to digital solutions for lead generation. The company's mission is all about helping clients digitize their sales functions at an affordable price. As Brandon Klinger, CEO/Owner of Blueprint Digital, effused, "Our sole focus is people. We build products, yes, but those products change lives. Whether you buy a website as a passive income product or you start getting leads sent your way for your business, our primary goal is for you to take your next step in financial independence."

Blueprint Digital has paved the way for many smaller contractors to leverage digital strategies to increase traffic and leads. Within the value chains, the robust and cost-effective solutions developed by the company also cater to the layer of digital marketers that serve these contractors. It would not be too far-fetched to say that, for these stakeholders, Blueprint Digital is their Golden Goose.

About the Company:

Blueprint Digital is a customer generation company that constructs high-quality income-producing websites designed to draw attention over the Internet and offers two types of products – done-for-you lead generation websites and inbound traffic from search engines like Google.

Founded by Brandon & Jessica Klinger in 2019, the staff is over 100 people, and the company has become one worth $30 million in less than four years, thus making it one of the fastest-growing businesses in the United States. Blueprint Digital also manages over 5,000 websites for its contractor and investor clients.

