Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,834 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 295,536 in the last 365 days.

Biofrontera Inc. to Report Third Quarter Financial Results on November 14, 2022

/EIN News/ -- WOBURN, Mass., Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofrontera Inc. (Nasdaq: BFRI), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of dermatological products, announces it will report financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 before the opening of the U.S. financial markets on Monday, November 14, 2022. The Company will hold a conference call that same day beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss those results, provide a business update and answer questions.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Event: Biofrontera Inc. Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call
Date: Monday, November 14, 2022
Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time
Conference call: 1-877-877-1275 (U.S.)
1-412-858-5202 (international)
Webcast: Live and 90-day replay webcast are available here and at www.investors.biofrontera-us.com.

About Biofrontera Inc.

Biofrontera Inc. is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on photodynamic therapy (PDT) and topical antibiotics. The Company’s licensed products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection. For more information, visit www.biofrontera-us.com.

Contacts

Biofrontera Inc.
Anke zur Mühlen
+1 781 486 1539
us-ir@biofrontera.com

LHA Investor Relations
Tirth T. Patel
+1 212 201 6614
tpatel@lhai.com

#    #    #


Primary Logo

You just read:

Biofrontera Inc. to Report Third Quarter Financial Results on November 14, 2022

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.