Whoopi Goldberg Announces the Inaugural Release of Whoopi Prosecco Superiore DOCG With a Limited Special First Edition Bottle

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Whoopi Goldberg is proud to announce the inaugural release of Whoopi Prosecco Superiore DOCG. While she has hinted at it previously, it is now officially available for sale via ecommerce partner, Reservebar.com. "Whoopi Prosecco is simple, and meaningful to me. Because I think you can have a great time, great conversations with your friends, and a great bottle of Prosecco. Whoopi Prosecco," said Whoopi Goldberg.

The centerpiece of taste, boldness, and inclusivity, Whoopi Prosecco Superiore brings quality into the glasses of all. Made with organic grapes from the extraordinary Veneto area of the Asolo hills, It's vibrant. It's authentic. Just like you. Enjoy its bright and elegant bouquet of fruity and floral aromas featuring a delightfully fresh and robust taste of continuous citrus and lighthearted notes.

When you enjoy Whoopi Prosecco, you become one of the family. Whoopi has always loved entertaining and curating unique experiences for her close friends and family. She now brings that passion to consumers across the nation with the best in quality and taste within the Superiore DOCG Whoopi Prosecco. Dedicated to progress and quality products, toast with us to your each and every dream becoming a success. "The conversation starts here…when you put it on the table, because it's so fantastic," said Whoopi Goldberg on why to entertain with Whoopi.

Whoopi Goldberg is one of a very elite group of artists who have won the Grammy, the Academy Award, the Golden Globe, the Emmy and a Tony.

WHAT IS DOCG?

DOCG stands for "Denominazione di Origine Controllata e Garantita". Both from Italy, DOC and DOCG wines are both wines with a designation of origin, but DOCG wines have an additional "garantita," or guarantee, by the Italian government to be wines of especially high quality. DOCG is the highest designation possible for Italian wines.

