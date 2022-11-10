Memphis Woman Indicted, Charged Following TennCare Billing Investigation

MEMPHIS – An investigation by special agents with the Medicaid Fraud Control Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a Memphis caregiver accused of submitting overlapping timesheets for services to TennCare recipients.

In January, at the request of the Division of TennCare’s Office of Program Integrity Unit, TBI agents began investigating allegations that Chanta T. Cox falsified documentation for TennCare services that were never received. During the investigation, agents developed information that between December 2019 and February 2020, while working for multiple healthcare agencies in Shelby County, Cox submitted multiple timesheets showing she was at two different locations on the same date and at the same time.

On October 18th, the Shelby County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Cox (DOB: 11/5/86) with Theft of Property between $1,000 and $2,500 and TennCare Fraud. Yesterday, she surrendered to the Shelby County Fugitive Squad and was booked into the Shelby County East Women’s Facility. This remains an active and ongoing investigation.

Note: The TBI’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $7,051,938.75 for federal Fiscal Year 2022-2023. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $2,350,646.25 for Fiscal Year 2022-2023, is funded by the State of Tennessee.