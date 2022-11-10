MEDIA ADVISORY: TVO Today Live panel - “Can democracy survive the collapse of media?”

Media are invited to a November 17, 2022 live event in Toronto, ON

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, ON, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media are invited to attend a TVO Today Live event featuring a moderated panel discussion on an important issue: “Can democracy survive the collapse of the media?”

PANEL GUESTS:

Paul Rivett, Chief Executive Officer and co-owner of Torstar

Jay Rosen, Associate Professor of Journalism at New York University and author of the blog PressThink

The Honourable Pamela Wallin, Senator, former broadcast journalist and diplomat

Farah Nasser, Global News National anchor

Moderator: Steve Paikin, the host of TVO's flagship current affairs program, The Agenda with Steve Paikin

This TVO Today Live conversation will follow a free public screening of the new TVO Original Viral News. The documentary is a thrilling look at the daunting challenges faced by The Toronto Star’s journalists and new owners during the Omicron wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. It premieres on TVO on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at 9 pm ET and will begin streaming on November 18 via TVO Today, YouTube, the TVO Today mobile app and smart TV services.

Members of the public can register to attend this event via Eventbrite.

DATE: Thursday, November 17, 2022

TIME: 7 pm ET

LOCATION: Isabel Bader Theatre, 93 Charles Street, Toronto, ON M5S 2C7

AGENDA: Doors open at 6:30 pm. Viral News screening begins at 7 pm with panel to follow.

MEDIA CONTACT: Sean Minogue, TVO. sminogue@tvo.org

This is the third in a series of TVO Today Live events on the future of democracy, made possible through the support of the Wilson Foundation, whose mission is to strengthen and enrich Canada in education leadership, community, history and heritage, and public service.

