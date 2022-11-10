The Rise In Prevalence Of Tooth Decay And Periodontal Diseases Will Propel The Pediatric Dental Crown Market As Per The Business Research Company's Pediatric Dental Crown Global Market Report 2022

The reports have been updated with the most recent Ukraine-Russia War impact on market growth for all 27+ industries. The reports also provide possible solutions and opportunities for surviving this crisis.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avail a limited period discount of 33% on our uniquely designed Opportunities and Strategies market research reports. Contact us today and make winning strategies!



According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the pediatric dental crown market, the increase in the prevalence of tooth decay and periodontal diseases is expected to propel the growth of the pediatric dental crown market. Dental caries is a major health burden and affects patients throughout their life. The increase in dental problems such as tooth decay and periodontal diseases increases the demand for dental crowns. According to the World Health Organization, in 2019, approximately 3.5 billion people were estimated to be affected by oral diseases globally and between 60-90% of children and nearly 100% of adults had tooth decay. Therefore, the increase in the prevalence of tooth decay and periodontal diseases drives the pediatric dental crown market.

Request for a sample of the global pediatric dental crown market report

The global pediatric dental crown market size is expected to grow from $6.26 billion in 2021 to $6.65 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.19%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The pediatric dental crown market growth is expected to reach $9.09 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.13%.

New technologically advanced product is a trend gaining popularity in the pediatric dental crown market. In both emerging and developed nations, aesthetic dentistry is becoming accepted. An increase in the demand for dental operations was brought on by changes in people's lifestyles and rising awareness of dental aesthetics. Major companies are introducing technologically advanced products on the market to meet demand. For instance, in December 2020, Formlabs, a US-based 3D printer manufacturer, introduced two new materials, such as permanent crown resin and a soft tissue pack for dental 3D printing. These products improve patient experience and allow dental labs to provide solutions and quality.

Major players in the pediatric dental crown market are 3M, Hu-Friedy Mfg Co LLC, NuSmile Ltd, Kinder Krowns, Figaro Crowns INC, Denovo Dental, Acero Crowns, Sprig Oral Health Technologies Inc, Edelweiss Dentistry Products GMBH, SML, Cheng Crowns, Dentsply Sirona, Institut Straumann AG, Henry Schein Inc and Glidewell.

The global pediatric dental crown market is segmented by type into stainless steel, composite strip, zirconia ceramic, resin veneer, polycarbonate, metals; by product type into permanent, temporary; by disease type into dental caries, enamel disorders, other diseases; by end user into dental clinics, hospitals, dental laboratories, other end users.

North America was the largest region in the pediatric dental crown market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the pediatric dental crown market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the pediatric dental crown market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Pediatric Dental Crown Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide pediatric dental crown market forecast size and growth, pediatric dental crown market segments and geographies, pediatric dental crown market trends, pediatric dental crown market drivers and restraints, pediatric dental crown market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Not the market you are looking for? Check out some similar market intelligence reports:

Dental Crown And Bridges Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Crowns, Bridges), By Material (Ceramics, Porcelain Fused To Metals, Metals), By Price (Premium, Value, Discounted), By End-User (Dental Hospitals And Clinics, Dental Laboratories) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Dental Implants Global Market Report 2022 – By Product (Tapered Implants, Parallel Walled Implants), By Material (Titanium, Zirconium), By End-Use (Hospitals, Dental Clinics) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Dental Services Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (General Dentistry, Oral Surgery, Orthodontics And Prosthodontics, Other Dental Services), By Type Of Procedure (Cosmetic Dentistry, Non-Cosmetic Dentistry), By End User Gender (Male, Female), By Type Of Expenditure (Public, Private) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/ Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/