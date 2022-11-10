With The Rising Prevalence Of Chronic Diseases, The Medical Electrodes Market Is Expected To Expand As Per The Business Research Company's Medical Electrodes Global Market Report 2022

The reports have been updated with the most recent Ukraine-Russia War impact on market growth for all 27+ industries. The reports also provide possible solutions and opportunities for surviving this crisis.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avail a limited period discount of 33% on our uniquely designed Opportunities and Strategies market research reports. Contact us today and make winning strategies!





According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the medical electrodes market, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the medical electrodes market. Chronic diseases are long-lasting sickness that often cannot be healed; however, it is occasionally curable and controllable. Chronic diseases are increasing due to the increasing use of tobacco products, poor nutrition, physical inactivity, excessive use of alcohol, and others. Medical electrodes treat chronic diseases by measuring, monitoring, and recording body functions such as heartbeat and brain waves during medications. According to a report published by American Action Forum in September 2020, chronic disease prevalence and costs are rising in the United States. They are expected to keep rising as the disease prevalence among children and young adults rises. Chronic disease is a serious healthcare problem since the rising cost of chronic disease in the United States totals $3.7 trillion annually, which is around 19.6% of the country's gross domestic product. Thus, an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases drives the medical electrodes market.

Request for a sample of the global medical electrodes market report

The global medical electrodes market size is expected to grow from $1.71 billion in 2021 to $1.82 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.25%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The medical electrodes market growth is expected to reach $2.27 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.75%.

Technological advancement is gaining popularity in the medical electrodes market trends. The advancement of medical device electrodes is primarily focused on improving patient comfort and electrode-tissue interface for better recording and stimulation. The market is witnessing the demand for prominent electrodes such as electrocardiography electrodes, electroencephalography electrodes, and others. Major companies operating in the medical electrodes market are advancing new technologies and advanced medical electrodes products to strengthen their market position. For instance, In September 2019, Ethicon Inc, a US-based surgical instrument company that creates medical devices and surgical instruments, launched Megadyne Mega Soft universal and reusable electrode. The product features a lightweight pressure reduction pad with cushioning to improve patient comfort and pressure reduction. The development of this innovative technology is another step forward in the medical electrode market.

Major players in the medical electrodes market are 3M Company, CONMED, Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic, Ambu A/S, Cognionics Inc, Natus Medical Incorporated, ZOLL Medical Corporation, Rhythmlink International LLC, GE Healthcare, Cooper Surgical Inc, Nissha Medical Technologies, Boston Scientific Corporation, Dymedix Diagnostics, Cardinal Health, B Braun Melsungen AG, Nihon Kohden Corporation and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The global medical electrodes market is segmented by usability into disposable medical electrodes, reusable medical electrodes; by technology into wet electrodes, dry electrodes, needle electrodes; by procedure into electrocardiography, electroencephalography, electromyography, others; by application into cardiology, neurophysiology, sleep disorders, intraoperative monitoring, others.

North America was the largest region in the medical electrodes market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the medical electrodes market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the medical electrodes market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Medical Electrodes Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide medical electrodes market overviews, medical electrodes market forecast size and growth, medical electrodes market segments and geographies, medical electrodes market trends, medical electrodes market drivers and restraints, medical electrodes market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Not the market you are looking for? Check out some similar market intelligence reports:

Medical Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (: In-Vitro Diagnostics, Dental Equipment And Supplies, Ophthalmic Devices, Diagnostic Imaging Equipment, Cardiovascular Devices, Hospital Supplies, Surgical Equipment, Orthopedic Devices, Patient Monitoring Devices, Diabetes Care Devices, Nephrology And Urology Devices, ENT Devices, Anesthesia And Respiratory Devices, Neurology Devices, Wound Care Devices), By Type Of Expenditure (Public, Private), By Product (Instruments/Equipment, Disposables), By End User (Hospitals And Clinics, Homecare, Diagnostics Centers, Other End Users) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Medical Robotics Global Market Report 2022 – By Product (Surgical Robotics Systems, Rehabilitation Robotics Systems, Non-Invasive Radiosurgery Systems), By Application (Laparoscopy, Neurosurgery, Cardiology, Orthopedic Surgery, Pharmacy Applications), By End-User (Hospitals And Clinics, Specialty Centers, Rehabilitation Centers) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Medical Laboratory Services), By Application (Cardiology, Oncology, Neurology, Orthopedics, Gastroenterology, Gynecology), By End User Gender (Male, Female), By Type Of Expenditure (Public, Private) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/ Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/