As winter months approach and Covid is on the rise, 75% of people haven't taken a test in the last 3 months

Survey Results

‘During the pandemic, we opened 7 days a week and recruited treble the staff to meet demand in Covid tests.Since the need to test to travel stopped, we have seen a huge decrease in Covid Testing.’” — Stephanie Byrom

BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the winter months draw closer, cases of colds, flu and seasonal illnesses are rising.

Naturally, people are more susceptible to these kinds of illnesses and infections during the colder months, but why are the released Covid numbers not reflecting this?

Part of this could be down to the fact that people simply aren’t testing to the same extent that they were last winter.

Birmingham-based specialist consultant-led medical clinic, Midlands Ultrasound and Medical Services (MUMS), ran a social media research survey (pictured in graph below) which conveyed that 75% of people haven’t taken a covid test in the last 3 months.

With fewer people testing, a lower number of positive covid cases are being reported, but why is this?

MUMS has noticed that the decrease in testing seems to have a direct correlation with the need to test to travel or attend events coming to an end.

Stephanie Byrom, director of operations and business development at MUMS commented that,

‘At MUMS during the pandemic, we opened 7 days a week and recruited treble the staff to meet demand in Covid tests. Since the need to test to travel stopped, we have seen a huge decrease in Covid Testing.’

With travel and the freedom to do so again being a significant incentive for people to get tested, it makes sense that now these restrictions have been lifted, people simply aren’t getting tested for Covid to the same extent as they were previously.

With the push for booster vaccinations last winter and people wanting to make sure they were safe to visit their extended families for Christmas, individuals were also more likely to find themselves in environments that were offering lateral flow testing and taking the test as a result.

Another likely factor is the move to home based lateral flow testing kits no longer being free for individuals and families to self-test. As Covid testing is no longer free for most people, it’s natural to see a decline in people reporting positive test results.

However, despite the decrease in testing, testing itself is still being offered in registered centres and clinics. MUMS currently offer private rapid antigen testing with same day, 20-minute results as well as same day PCR tests to find out if you’re covid positive and avoid passing it on.