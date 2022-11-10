Submit Release
Meeting Notice: Maryland Ag Land Preservation Foundation Board to meet on November 22 Via Teleconference

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Board of Trustees of the Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Foundation (MALPF) will conduct its monthly meeting on Tuesday, November 22, at 9 a.m. via teleconference. Agenda items include general board business.
For those interested in attending, please contact MALPF’s Executive Director Michelle Cable at (410) 841-5860 or michelle.cable@maryland.gov.

