Action Sports Leader Thrill One Sports & Entertainment to Make Major Event Announcement Bringing a New Kind of Horsepower to the Calgary Stampede

Post-Event Interview and Photo Opportunities Available with Elite International Competitors and Executives

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT:   Thrill One Sports & Entertainment, the world’s leading producer of action sports events and parent company of Travis Pastrana’s Nitro Circus, is partnering with Tourism Calgary to bring a premier global competition property to the Calgary Stampede in early 2023.
     
    This high-adrenaline live event comes from the mind of Travis Pastrana and shares the same limit-pushing DNA as Nitro Circus. It will showcase the world’s best as they push their limits vying for a championship, as well as spotlight Calgary and its iconic Stampede Park -- home of “the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth” -- in an entirely new way, all in front of a worldwide broadcast audience.
     
WHO:    Elite international competitors as well as executives from Thrill One and Tourism Calgary.
     
    Additional one-on-one interviews and photo opportunities available.
     
WHERE:   Calgary Stampede*
    1410 Stampede Trail SE
    Calgary, AB, Canada T2G 2W1
     
    *Exact location on Stampede grounds and timing to come Monday, November 14th
     
WHEN:   Tuesday, November 15 | Time: Mid-Morning*
     
RSVP:    Shauna MacDonald (Brookline PR):403.585.4570 / 
    smacdonald@brooklinepr.com
    Greg Terlizzi (Thrill One): 310.600.3229 / greg@thrillone.com


