GBI Announces Class of 2022 Green Globes and Guiding Principles Compliance Fellows
The Green Building Initiative (GBI) celebrates seven individuals with distinctions of Green Globes Fellow (GGF) and Guiding Principles Compliance Fellow (GPCF).PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Green Building Initiative (GBI) celebrates the recognition of seven individuals with distinctions of Green Globes Fellow (GGF) and Guiding Principles Compliance Fellow (GPCF). GBI’s Fellow program, introduced in 2021, recognizes those who have demonstrated outstanding success in the improvement of the built environment through GBI’s Green Globes certification and/or Guiding Principles Compliance verification systems and promote sustainable, resilient buildings that promote health and wellness for users.
Green Globes Fellows and Guiding Principles Compliance Fellows are expert users GBI programs who contribute to the shaping of GBI’s educational content and tool development and are regarded as exceptional leaders in the green building industry. These design, construction, and sustainability professionals drive innovation and support others' commitments to reduce the impacts of climate change.
“GBI is honored to recognize the Class of 2022 Green Globes Fellows and Guiding Principles Compliance Fellows and welcomes them to a highly respected community,” said Vicki Worden, GBI’s President & CEO. “These individuals have demonstrated a deep commitment to advancing the sustainability and health of the built environment to reduce environmental impact and improve occupant wellness. This Fellow Class contributes countless hours and serves as leaders within the green building industry by passionately sharing their experiences and expertise with others, and driving meaningful change.”
Members of the 2022 Class of Green Globes Fellows include:
Adolfo Salas III, P.E., CxA, NEBB BSC CP, Merrick & Company
Tehmina Husain, GGP, GPCP, LEED AP BD+C, WELL AP, Merrick & Company
David Griffin, AIA, BEMP, GGA, Griffin EnergG Consulting
Glenn Haydu, GGA
Sumayyah Theron, GGP, fitwel Ambassador, WELL AP, WELL Performance Testing Agent, Cyclone Energy Group
Kevin Bennett, PhD candidate, Bennett Construction Consulting, LLC
Members of the 2022 Class of Guiding Principles Compliance Fellows include:
Tehmina Husain, GGP, GPCP, LEED AP BD+C, WELL AP, Merrick & Company
Kris Callori, GGP, GPCP, LEED Fellow, WELL AP, Verdacity, LLC
Green Globes and Guiding Principles Compliance Fellows maintain a valid Green Globes Professional (GGP) or Guiding Principles Compliance Professional (GPCP) credential, have completed at least 10 Guiding Principles Compliance projects or 10 Green Globes certifications, have volunteered 10 or more hours on a GBI committee or have conducted 5 external presentations on the subject, and have completed the application and provided three sponsor testimonials to attest to the quality of work provided.
GBI will begin accepting applications for the Green Globes and Guiding Principles Compliance Fellow Class of 2023 on May 1. Those interested can review program requirements and access the application at www.thegbi.org/professional-certification/ggf-gpcf/. Applications received prior to September 1 will be eligible for the Class of 2023.
About GBI
GBI is an international nonprofit organization and American National Standards Institute (ANSI) Accredited Standards Developer dedicated to reducing climate impacts by improving the built environment. Founded in 2004, the organization is the global provider of the Green Globes® and federal Guiding Principles Compliance building certification and assessment programs. GBI also issues professional credentials, including Green Globes Professional (GGP), Green Globes Emerging Professional (GGEP), and Guiding Principles Compliance Professional (GPCP). To learn more about opportunities to become involved with GBI, contact info@thegbi.org or visit the GBI website at www.thegbi.org.
Megan Baker
Green Building Initiative
+12183434627 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn