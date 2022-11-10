Submit Release
West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles Emerging as a Leader With New Innovations

The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV), in keeping with the vision of its parent agency the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT),  is taking off on a rocketship ride of innovation.  

"Everyone who comes into our DMV should be treated as a guest, not a customer," said Everett Frazier, Commissioner.  

The DMV is one of four agencies that make up the DOT. West Virginia Division of Highways, Parkways Authority, and the new Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities are the other three. Secretary of Transportation, Jimmy Wriston, P.E., leads the agencies to work together with a "One DOT" vision, to lend their expertise to each other and build on each others success. Working closely with its sister agencies is paying off for the DMV.

