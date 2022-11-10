Lagana, Gopal Bill Requiring Development of Mobile App for New Jersey Veterans Clears Committee

Trenton – Legislation sponsored by Senator Joe Lagana and Senator Vin Gopal that would require the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) to develop a mobile application for veterans and their families was released from the Senate Military and Veterans’ Affairs Committee on Monday.

“In today’s world people order meals and transportation, and obtain other services across a range of platforms through use of a mobile application. Having such a resource guide available for veterans will provide more avenues for them to access vital information on State and federal benefits to which they are entitled,” said Senator Lagana (D-Bergen/Passaic).

The mobile application would consist of information on a veteran’s legal rights, medical and insurance issues, education, housing, and civilian life transition.

“We need to do everything we can to honor the service of our military veterans. Making a mobile application available to those veterans and their families will give them one more option for accessing resources and benefits,” said Senator Gopal (D-Monmouth).

Information required would be substantially similar to the resource guide available on the DMVA website, titled A Resource Guide for New Jersey’s Military, Veterans And Families, and New Jersey Veterans Benefits Guide.

The bill, S-755, would take effect immediately.

The bill was released from committee by a vote of 5-0.