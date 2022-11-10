ATTORNEY GENERAL RELEASES EXPLANATION FOR PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO THE SOUTH DAKOTA CONSTITUTION ON FOOD AND DRINK

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: November 9, 2022 CONTACT: Stewart Huntington, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. -- South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo has released the following Attorney General’s ballot explanation for a proposed Constitutional Amendment entitled: An Initiated Amendment Prohibiting Taxes on Anything Sold for Eating or Drinking.

The amendment language can be found here.

The Attorney General’s explanation was drafted after a thorough review of all the comments received during the proposed amendment’s 10-day comment period.

State law requires the Attorney General to draft a title and explanation for each initiated measure, initiated constitutional amendment, constitutional amendment proposed by the Legislature, or referred measure that may appear on an election ballot. See SDCL 12-13-9 & 12-13-25.1.

For more information regarding ballot measures, please visit the Secretary of State’s website.

