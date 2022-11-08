Annual Bird Seed Sale December 2nd and 3rd at MK Nature Center

MK Nature Center's annual bird seed sale will be held December 2nd-3rd from 9am to 5pm. If you feed birds in the winter, consider buying your supply at this fundraiser. Proceeds help the Nature Center's education programs and day-to day operations. This year, there will be live bird presentations on Saturday at 11:30am, 12:30pm and 1:30pm. There will also be a kid's craft Saturday from 11-2. Let's not forget all the fun and beautiful nature-themed gifts and bird feeders for holiday gifts. Don't miss this fun and festive event sponsored by MK Nature Center and Wild Birds Unlimited.