AT&T to Webcast Fireside Chat with Pascal Desroches at the Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on November 17

AT&T* ((T) will webcast a fireside chat with Pascal Desroches, senior executive vice president and chief financial officer, AT&T Inc., at the Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Thursday, November 17, 2022. The conversation is scheduled to begin at 6:20 a.m. ET.

The webcast will be available live and for replay at AT&T Investor Relations. Viewers should start the webcast a few minutes before the planned start time in case the conference schedule changes.

*About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. ((T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

