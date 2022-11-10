AT&T to Webcast Fireside Chat with Pascal Desroches at the Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on November 17

AT&T* ((T) will webcast a fireside chat with Pascal Desroches, senior executive vice president and chief financial officer, AT&T Inc., at the Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Thursday, November 17, 2022. The conversation is scheduled to begin at 6:20 a.m. ET.

The webcast will be available live and for replay at AT&T Investor Relations. Viewers should start the webcast a few minutes before the planned start time in case the conference schedule changes.

