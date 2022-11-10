Molecular In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Exceeds $21 Billion: Kalorama Information Report

"The World Market for Molecular Diagnostics Tests, 11th Edition" is now on sale from leading medical market research firm Kalorama Information.

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- There is a market in excess of $21 billion for molecular testing technologies and it's fueled by COVID-19, says Kalorama Information, publisher of The World Market for Molecular Diagnostics. Nevertheless, future growth in the market will be fueled by other types (i.e., non-COVID-19) of tests. Kalorama Information, part of Science and Medicine Group, has officially published the 11th edition of its market research report series on molecular diagnostics, which is now a yearly report.

Part of the reason for the frequency is that the market is heavily competitive. Companies considered include: Roche, Abbott, Thermo Fisher, Meridian Bioscience, Perkin Elmer and Cepheid among others.

The majority of the market is COVID-19, but there remains a sizable market for other molecular IVD applications, from cancer to transplant typing to infectious diseases. This Kalorama Information report examines the business opportunity in each of these areas with growth rates and competitive pictures.

Molecular diagnostics proved themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the market in 2022 is a different place. Kalorama Information's 11th Edition report of the clinical molecular testing industry provides marketing sizing and forecasts for IVDs over a five-year period.

For market watchers focused on COVID-19 sales alone, Kalorama notes that molecular DX is already a roughly $10 billion market without COVID-19.

The report finds that while COVID-19 tests will continue to be panelized and added to larger menus and may not have the emergency status that drove massive revenues, the tests will be sold for some years, and are other markets are picking up to the point where growth will continue.

