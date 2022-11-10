Tuxera Announces Release of SafeTCPIP™, Networking Software Stack for Safety-Critical Applications

HELSINKI, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tuxera, the international leader in quality-assured data storage management software and networking technologies, announces the release of Tuxera SafeTCPIP™. Tuxera's independently designed, off-the-shelf certifiable networking software stack offers secure, high-performance network communications for safety-critical embedded systems, such as aerospace, automotive, industrial, or medical applications.

SafeTCPIP™ is the first solution of its kind to be implemented according to the Safety Elements out of Context (SEooC) approach as defined in the ISO 26262-10 standard. This method of development focuses on designing reusable software components that can be integrated with systems engineered to meet stringent requirements for safety, quality, and portability.

In the automotive industry - where SafeTCPIP™ originally targets - software developers may require a TCP/IP stack to be integrated into safety-critical applications to guarantee the quality of the networking or to allow it to be used in a safety environment for a supporting, non-safety-critical role such as diagnostics. Commercially available TCP/IP stacks are rarely developed to meet safety standards, only receive partial certification, or are tightly integrated into a single vendor's development system and RTOS.

Tuxera SafeTCPIP™, however, is a comprehensive TCP/IPv4 network stack developed to the ISO 26262 Automotive Safety Integrity Level (ASIL) B Section 6 standard processes. It is designed for integration with automotive systems that require a high safety-integrity level and is supported by an independent software lifecycle for maintenance. The reusability of the TCP/IP stack contributes to long-term stability and reduces development costs.

"Reusing proven software elements saves time and money, and aligns with safety standards because those elements are known to be reliable and secure. However, reusing software in a safety context also introduces the challenge of how to perform lifecycle maintenance on essentially off-the-shelf components," said Harm-Andre Verhoef, Product Manager, Ecosystem at Tuxera.

"Tuxera solved that challenge by investing extensive time and effort into packaging the SEooC process for these deeply embedded software components, building the full lifecycle in a way that makes it a manageable part of our customers' safety development," Verhoef continued.

The exact verified product that is integrated can be maintained and modified to safety standards independent of any other project that integrates SafeTCPIP™.

It offers an extremely high-speed data transfer rate with minimal system resource requirements and is ideal for embedded applications that need a TCP/IP stack to have a small footprint, high throughput, and low CPU cycle operation. SafeTCPIP™ supports the IPv4 standard, is MISRA-compliant, and is available for virtually all modern microcontrollers, RTOS, or development toolsets.

Tuxera products power billions of devices worldwide, from cell phones and cars to cloud platforms and manufacturing equipment. Tuxera SafeTCPIP™ expands the company's portfolio to data connectivity for safety-critical applications in the automotive sector, as well as industrial automation, medical, and aerospace markets, which demand the most stringent safety standards and requirements.

Tuxera announces that SafeTCPIP, its new networking safety stack for safety-critical applications, is available now. To learn more about Tuxera SafeTCPIP™, visit https://www.tuxera.com/products/safetcpip.

About Tuxera

Tuxera is the leading provider of quality-assured data storage management software and networking technologies. We help people and businesses store and move data reliably while making file transfers fast and content easily accessible. Our software is at the core of billions of phones, tablets, cars, TV sets, cameras, drones, external storage, routers, spacecraft, IoT devices, and public cloud storage platforms.

Tuxera's customers include car makers, device manufacturers, industrial equipment manufacturers, data-driven enterprises, and much more. They rely on our software to protect data integrity, improve storage performance, transfer data rapidly and securely, and extend flash memory lifetime in their products and for their projects. We are also members of JEDEC, AGL, SD Association, The Linux Foundation, and other industry associations. Founded in 2008, Tuxera's headquarters are located in Finland, with regional offices in China, Germany, Hungary, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and the U.S.

