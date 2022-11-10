New to The Street Announces its Five Business Guest Interviews on Episode #405, Airing on Bloomberg TV as a Sponsored Program, Tonight, November 10, 2022, at 9:30 PM PT

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's New to The Street announces the broadcasting of its business show on Bloomberg TV as a sponsored program tonight, November 10, 2022, at 9:30 PM PT.



New to The Street's TV show will air the following five (5) business interviews:

1). Ecology Solutions- The Sustainable Green Team (OTC: SGTM) ($SGTM) and VRM BioLogik Group , a Corporate documentary.

2). Pet Health - PetVivo Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV) interview with John Lai, CEO & President.

3). Hemp Cigarettes - Hempacco Co., Inc.'s (NASDAQ: HPCO) ($HPCO) interviews with Sandro Piancone, Co-Founder/CEO, and Jorge Olson, Co-Founder/ Chief Marketing Officer.

4). Email/Messenger Privacy Solutions - Sekur Private Data, Ltd.'s (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) interview with Alain Ghiai, CEO.

5). Automotive Parts Marketplace - Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc.'s (OTCQB: FLES) ($FLES) interview with Christopher Davenport, CEO.

Episode #405

New to The Street airs the Corporate documentary on the business relationship between The Sustainable Green Team (OTC: SGTM) ($SGTM) and Australian Company VRM BioLogik Group . Kellie Walters, CEO of the VRM BioLogik Group, explains their Company's mission in restoring topsoil's water content and nutrition for 25% of the globe's arable lands. The Founder/President of VRM BioLogik Group dedicated over 30 years to developing and deploying the HumiSoil product to improve all soil types and increase worldwide agricultural yields. In 2020, the team at VRM BioLogik met with The Sustainable Green Team, a US-based Company that creates eco-friendly, sustainable solutions from agricultural tree waste. With an established 30+ year market presence in the US, The Sustainable Green Team's CEO, Tony Raynor, and his wife, Tami Raynor, entered into collaboration with VRM BioLogik. The Sustainable Green Team will utilize VRM BioLogik Group's hydrosynthesis technology in the US to create the HumiSoil product for sales and distribution in the North American marketplace. With Earth's population of about eight billion people, farmable land is becoming scarce, and with both entities working in tandem, they can expand the revolutionary HumiSoil's agricultural reaches. Taking green wastes and food byproducts and converting them using VRM's hydrosynthesis technology, "Growing Water," for the masses can create sustainable solutions for food production. The documentary gives views on the ecological visions of both entities and shows the practical solutions now available. Websites: VRM BioLogik Group - https://www.vrm.science/ and The Sustainable Green Team - https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/ .

John Lai, CEO / President PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV) is on New to Street talking with TV Host Jane King from the Nasdaq MarketSite studio. The Company is a biomedical device company that manufactures, commercializes, and licenses innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. During John's last show appearance, he told the viewer about a distribution agreement between PETV and MWI Animal Health (MWI), a leading animal health products and services distributor and Amerisource Bergen subsidiary . The product roll-out of PETV's patented Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology through MWI's distribution channels exceeded expectations. Securos, the educational division at MWI, gives training and educational resources to veterinarians and contributes to the increased use of Spryng as an osteoarthritis treatment for dogs and horses. As a naturally derived product, using PETV's proprietary process, Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology is a matrix of building block proteins injected into inflected joints, filling voids of depleted cartilage. Spryng mimics collagen tissue that significantly improves animals' afflicted joints. The product lubricates joints, reducing bone-on-bone infliction, significantly minimizing pain, and increasing longevity and the quality of life for the pet. With more clinical data published, trade show appearances, increases in sales/marketing, and more veterinary acceptance as a viable treatment, John sees great results forthcoming in 2023. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit PetVivo Holdings, Inc . - https://petvivo.com/ and Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology - https://www.sprynghealth.com/ .

New to The Street's TV Host Jane King interviews Hempacco Co., Inc.'s (NASDAQ: HPCO) ($HPCO) Sandro Piancone, Co-Founder/CEO, and Jorge Olson, Co-Founder/Chief Marketing Officer. From the Nasdaq MarketSite studio, viewers learn about the Company's hemp Disrupting Tobacco™ products. Jorge explains the Company's goal in Disrupting Tobacco™ products with hemp cigarettes. The tobacco industry is a $1T global industry, while the hemp and cannabis industry is only at $25B. The market share for hemp-based smokable products is a growing opportunity. Jorge explains the different types of cannabinoid infusions that the Company uses to create different effectiveness from sleep to energy. Sandro discusses its successful celebrity joint venture partnerships with Cheech & Chong and Rick Ross. The Company makes smokable hemp products and wrapping, rolling papers that cater to celebrities' fans. Management continues to sign-up master distribution agreements, looks for new technological advancements, and will look at accretive acquisitions to grow its hemp-based product footprint. Hempacco owns its production facility, has vending machine locations, and private label products. The growth in their herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing herb, spice, and cannabinoid smokables and rolling paper continues. It took the Company two years to create its unique smokable hemp product line. The 2018 US Farm Bill allows hemp products to be sold legally in all 50 states. And CBD-infused cigarettes can be displayed at merchants' locations as countertops sales. Now, with patents and proprietary intellectual property (IP), the Company is positioned to gain more market share out of the $1T tobacco marketplace. The management team and the Company's Board of Directors are individuals with unique industry experiences who bring impressive credentials to the Company. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) ($HPCO) - https://hempaccoinc.com/ & https://realstuffsmokables.com/ .

Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO of Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0), joins New to The Street's TV Host Jane King from the Nasdaq MarketSite studio. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. offers Sekur, a Swiss secure email and messenger communication application available on any mobile device, tablet, and desktop, an end-to-end privacy communication platform. Subscribers can get SekurMail, SekurMessenger, and domain migration services with military-grade cybersecurity protections for reasonable pricing , a complete and affordable cybersecurity solution for individuals and businesses. Alain believes his business model is somewhat recession-resistant because many are concerned about privacy and hack issues prevalent when using free Big-Tech open-source programs. Subscribers are willing to pay fees for cybersecurity, and that is evident in the increase in revenue for the Company. The Company has plenty of Cash-on-Hand, no toxic debt, and reduced operational expenses. Alain anticipates increases in sales in 2023 while reducing costs by about 60%. Throughout 2023, Sekur expects growth from its US B2B partnerships, small - medium business (SMB) subscribers, and sales/marketing growth in Central/Latin America. SekurSend/SekurReply , Chat-by-Invite, SekurMail, and SekurMessenger all contain encrypted platforms, and they even protect recipients who are not Sekur subscribers. Sekur uses no 3rd party technology providers, never asks for phone numbers, does no data mining, never sells data, and controls/owns its servers in Switzerland. All electronic activities are on a closed-loop encrypted system. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd . – https://www.sekurprivatedata.com/ , and http://www.Sekur.com

New to The Street's TV Host / Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry interviews Christopher Davenport, Chief Executive Officer of Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. (OTCQB: FLES) ($FLES). From the SEMA Auto Trade Show , held in Las Vegas, NV, Christopher talks about the Company's unique and disruptive technology platform, which is revolutionary in buying and selling auto parts. The Company's online auto-part marketplace, AutoParts4Less.com is a technology-driven vertical that enables buyers and sellers to interact in selling parts for cars, trucks, motorcycles, ATVs, UTVs, and boats. The Company's successful growth focuses on three steps: 1) technology infrastructure, 2) merchant simplifications, and 3) branding. Christopher explains that any auto parts suppliers, at minimum, have over 200,000-part inventories, and AutoParts4Less.com makes it easier for buyers and sellers to source parts more efficiently. Large part suppliers and others can integrate their technology platforms as a Plug-Play solution onto the AutoParts4Less.com ecosystem, simplifying the inventory onboarding and updating process. The Company announced at the show that the platform has about 2 million parts on the site. During the interview, Christopher stands in front of a NASCAR featuring the Company logo, AutoParts4Less.com . Branding is essential to the business model to grow the platform with more buyers and sellers. The Company publicly trades on the OTCQB with the trading symbol FLES. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. - https://www.the4lessgroup.com/ , https://www.autoparts4less.com/ & https://liftkits4less.com/ .

About The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) ($SGTM)

The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) ($SGTM) is an emerging provider of environmentally beneficial solutions for preserving natural resources and the municipal waste and recycling industries. The Company is a wholesale manufacturer and supplier of wood-based mulch and lumber products, primarily in the Midwest, Southeast, and Ohio Valley regions. The Company also provides arbor care and storm recovery services to municipalities, corporations, and consumers, primarily in the southeastern United States. The Company plans to expand its operations through organic growth and strategic acquisitions that are both accretive to earnings and positioned for rapid growth from the resulting synergistic opportunities identified. The Company's customers include governmental, residential, and commercial clients - https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/ .

About VRM BioLogik Group:

Since 1987, VRM BioLogik has developed and implemented technological advances globally that catalyze natural reactions, aiding in soil restoration, resolving environmental emergencies, and cleaning through attaining and sustaining ecosystem balance. VRM's agricultural product range works to enhance crop yield while restoring the nutrients in soils naturally. Its cleaner product range naturally removes residues from surfaces that harbor viruses and pathogens. The environmental management product range works to address and amend difficult environmental circumstances, including balancing wastewater, control of odor and organics digestion during emergency spills, and eliminating odors. VRM's livestock product range is a probiotic approach to environmental management in intensive growing situations - https://www.vrm.science/ .

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV):

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV) is an emerging biomedical device company focused on manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies for treating companion animals cost-effectively and time-efficiently. A vital component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics. PetVivo has a pipeline of seventeen products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of nineteen patents protects the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes, and methods of use. The Company's lead product Spryng ™ with OsteoCushion ™ technology , a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for managing lameness and other joint-related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in dogs and horses, is currently available for commercial sale - https://petvivo.com/ and https://www.sprynghealth.com/ .

About Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) ($HPCO):

Hempacco Co., Inc.'s (NASDAQ: HPCO) ($HPCO) goal is Disrupting Tobacco's™ nearly $1 trillion industry with herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing herb, spice, and cannabinoid smokables and rolling paper. Hempacco owns The Real Stuff™ functional hemp cigarette and rolling paper brands. Hempacco's operational segments include manufacturing of smokables and hemp rolling paper, smokable technology development, The Real Stuff™ brand of functional smokables and rolling paper, and Cheech & Chong Hemp Cigarettes and Hemp Hop Smokables with Rick Ross. Learn more at www.hempaccoinc.com and order products at www.realstuffsmokables.com .

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes encrypted emails, secure messengers, secure communication tools, secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, and document management products. The Company sells and serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide through approved wholesalers, distributors, and telecommunications companies. Contact Sekur Private Data, Ltd. at corporate@globexdatagroup.com or visit https://www.sekurprivatedata.com and https://www.sekur.com .

About Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. (OTCQB: FLES) ($FLES):

Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. (OTCQB: FLES) ($FLES), through their wholly owned subsidiary Auto Parts 4Less, Inc., is the operator of an aftermarket auto parts eCommerce site LiftKits4less.com , for trucks and jeeps, which they have operated for approximately seven years, as well as AutoParts4Less.com , a multi-seller marketplace dedicated to automotive parts that they are in the process of launching now. AutoParts4Less.com offers buyers a wide range of automotive parts for cars, trucks, boats, motorcycles, and RVs on a single platform. The Company expects its automotive marketplace to eventually have millions of unique SKUs for sale and multiple sellers for most SKUs listed. These platforms should provide buyers with more options at lower prices. The Company is developing best-in-class technological modules to increase visitor conversions by adding how-to content and other website services. The marketing and branding strategy entails SEO traffic, pay-per-click, and the sponsorship of multiple drivers in NASCAR motorsports. The AutoParts4Less.com marketplace is highly scalable and can take advantage of the network effect, meaning as more sellers participate on the platform, it will attract more sellers and thus more buyers - https://www.the4lessgroup.com/ , https://www.autoparts4less.com/ & https://liftkits4less.com/ .

About New to The Street:

New to the Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen Rated programming television brands, "New to The Street," and its blockchain show, "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The paid-for-television programming platforms can potentially reach over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street / Newsmax televised broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 -11 AM ET. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. This press release should be considered in all filings of the Companies contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

CONTACT:

FMW Media Contacts:

Bryan Johnson

+1 (631) 766-7462

Bryan@NewToTheStreet.com

"New to The Street" Business Development Office.

1-516-696-5900

Support@NewToTheStreet.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bb32798d-6c93-4599-b2ab-fe82b8c34214