Capitol, other state facilities in Bismarck area closed due to deteriorating travel conditions

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Capitol and other state facilities in the Bismarck area are closed today due to deteriorating travel conditions as a winter storm bears down on the state. Nearly all of North Dakota remains in a blizzard warning or winter storm warning.

Agency operations continue, and state team members are asked to work with their agency leaders to ensure continuity of government, including their ability to work remotely, with safety being the No. 1 priority.

