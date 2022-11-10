Secretary of State Mac Warner Reports 826 New WV Business Registrations for October of 2022

Charleston, W. Va. – The WV Secretary of State's Office registered 826 new businesses statewide during the month of October according to Secretary of State Mac Warner.

Pleasants County led the state in the percentage of new business growth through October with a total of six new business registrations, a 2.21% increase. The Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division reported that Tyler, Mineral, Roane and Raleigh Counties also experienced notable growth during the month.

A total of four new business entities were registered in Tyler County in October of 2022. Mineral County successfully registered 15 businesses. Roane County reported eight registrations for the month and Raleigh County registered 49 new businesses with the Secretary of State's Office.

Counties that lead the state in total businesses registered for the month of October were Kanawha, Monongalia, Berkeley, Raleigh and Cabell. Kanawha County successfully registered 105 businesses while Monongalia County reported 67 new registrations. In Berkeley County, 66 businesses registered. Raleigh County had 49 new businesses registered and Cabell County totaled 44 registrations for the month.

Statewide, West Virginia registered 12,731 new businesses in the previous 12-month period, from November 1, 2021, to October 31, 2022. Summers County led all 55 counties with a 25.21% growth rate during the one-year timespan. To review county-by-county growth, visit our Business Statistics Database​.

The WV One Stop Business Center Has Moved

To continue his efforts to make starting a new business in West Virginia as easy as possible, WV Secretary of State Mac Warner has moved the WV One Stop Business Center (WV One Stop) to a new location in Charleston to better serve business owners and entrepreneurs.

The WV One Stop is now located at 13 Kanawha Blvd. West, Suite 201; Charleston, WV 25302. There is plenty of free parking available adjacent to the building.

Warner reminds citizens that most licensing and registration services provided by the WV One Stop can be accessed online at Business4WV.gov​. Those needing to speak directly to a WVSOS Business & Licensing specialist are encouraged to call (304) 558-8000.