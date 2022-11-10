Submit Release
Bridge Replacement Project Begins Next Week on Mont Alto Road (Route 2031) in Guilford Township, Franklin County

Work is part of two-bridge contract

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a bridge replacement project is set to begin next week on Mont Alto Road (Route 2031) in Guilford Township, Franklin County. The bridge spans a drainage ditch between Route 30 and Spring Road. 


Weather permitting, the bridge will be closed Monday, November 14. A detour of up to 50 days will be in place using Route 997 and Route 30. 


This project includes the replacement of existing single span concrete slab bridge with a precast reinforced concrete box culvert, and minor roadway approach work.


The project also includes replacing the existing single span concrete slab bridge on Route 997 spanning the West Branch of Antietam Creek in Quincy Township with a precast reinforced concrete box culvert. This work is expected to begin next spring.


Doli Construction Corporation of Chalfont, PA, is the prime contractor on this $836,018 project.


Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.


511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.


Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8.


Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.



MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018 

