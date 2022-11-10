Route 1032 New York Avenue Bridge Inspection Thursday, Friday in Rochester

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing inspection activities on the New York Avenue Bridge which carries Route 1032 over Norfolk Southern railroad tracks in Rochester Borough, Beaver County will occur Thursday and Friday, November 10-11 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur on the bridge from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day as crews from Mackin Engineering and the Sofis Rigging Company conduct routine bridge inspection work.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

