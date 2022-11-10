Route 28 Lane Restrictions Saturday in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on Route 28 in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Saturday, November 12 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur on Route 28 in both directions near the East Ohio Street (Exit 1B) off-ramp from 6 a.m. to noon Saturday as crews conduct inspection activities of the Charles J. Lieberth pedestrian walkway. Ramp traffic will be maintained.

Crews from Mackin Engineering and the Sofis Rigging Company will conduct the inspection work.

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns. Please use caution when driving through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #





