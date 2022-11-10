Fort Duquesne Bridge Lane Restriction Begins Tonight in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on the Fort Duquesne Bridge in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will begin tonight, Thursday night, November 10 weather permitting.

A single-lane restriction on the lower deck (southbound I-279) of the Fort Duquesne Bridge will occur weeknights from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. through late November as crews conduct minor bridge repairs. No work will occur on Friday night, November 11.

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns. Please use caution when driving through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

