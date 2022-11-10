Gov. Wolf ​Highlights Significant Infrastructure Investments in First Year of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

Governor Tom Wolf and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today shared examples of how the first year of the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) – signed by President ​Joe Biden in November 2021 – is supporting transportation in Pennsylvania communities.

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is a game changer for Pennsylvania,” said Gov. Wolf. “This funding is already helping us speed up projects underway in Pennsylvania. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help us fix our highways and bridges, improve rail transit, invest in broadband infrastructure, and meet our clean energy goals to fight the damage climate change is causing in Pennsylvania communities.

“Because of this money, we can keep Pennsylvanians safer, support more union jobs, and ensure that Pennsylvania’s infrastructure is ready to meet the needs of the 21st century.”

The BIL invests in various infrastructure types and all transportation modes. The BIL will bring $4 billion in new highway and bridge funds to Pennsylvania over the next five years, and nearly $600 million in the 2022 federal fiscal year alone. These investments are supporting and accelerating projects across Pennsylvania when, without it, cost and supply challenges would have resulted in fewer projects.

Using state and federal investments across the state, through September there were 611 projects underway or expected to start or go out for bid this year. In that same time, 282 construction contracts for highway, bridge, and other improvement projects were completed statewide through PennDOT’s private-sector partners. Additionally, repair, replacement, or preservation work on 425 bridges was put out for bid or completed by PennDOT forces. Nearly 4,000 roadway miles were improved by department or partner crews, including 1,065 miles of paving.

While the BIL is helping to fix roads and bridges, it is also supporting passenger and freight rail, aviation, ports, and electric and alternative fueling infrastructure development. To invest in and grow our transportation network and our communities, PennDOT is also expanding outreach and emphasis on equitable transportation and business opportunities, while continually innovating and finding efficiencies. Local governments and other entities eligible for new and expanded grant programs under the BIL can find information on the department’s page dedicated to these funding opportunities.

The Wolf Administration has made dozens of announcements on the important infrastructures projects that have been expedited, supported by or made possible this year thanks to the landmark BIL:

Information about the state’s infrastructure and results the department is delivering for Pennsylvanians can be found at www.penndot.pa.gov/results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

